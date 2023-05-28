Redbirds Control Every Aspect of Series Finale Win Over Tides
May 28, 2023 - International League (IL) - Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, TN - The Memphis Redbirds concluded a 12-game homestand with an 8-2 win over the Norfolk Tides on Sunday night at AutoZone Park.
With a pair of RBI and a base hit in the eighth inning, first baseman Luken Baker grabbed the International League lead in RBI and extended his season-long hit streak to 11 games. Baker now leads the IL in both home runs and RBI.
Catcher Ivan Herrera stayed hot as well with a 2-for-4 day with a double, a walk, a stolen base, an RBI and a run scored. Herrera has now hit safely in 10 straight games. Second baseman Kramer Robertson reached base three times and scored three times with a 2-for-3 night, adding a walk. Left fielder Matt Koperniak went 3-for-5 with three RBI.
The Redbirds bullpen of Kyle Leahy, Ryan Loutos, Kodi Whitley and Jake Walsh combined to shut out the Tides over five innings of work. Starting pitcher Zack Thompson put together his best start with Memphis this season. The left-handed pitcher tossed 4.0 innings, allowed two runs on five hits, walked four and struck out three.
The Redbirds (27-24) return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, June 6 to begin a six-game homestand at 7:05p.m. CDT against the Durham Bulls.
