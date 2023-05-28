LHP John Parke Activated on Sunday
May 28, 2023 - International League (IL) - Charlotte Knights News Release
(JACKSONVILLE, FL) -- The Charlotte Knights announced two roster moves on Sunday before the team's 6:05 p.m. finale from 121 Financial Ballpark in Jacksonville, FL against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp.
LHP John Parke was activated off Charlotte's injured list today. Parke, who was placed on the team's IL on April 8, has appeared in two games with the Knights this season (one start and one relief appearance). The Greenville, SC native is 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA (2.0 IP) this season with Charlotte.
RHP J.B. Olson was placed on Charlotte's development (retroactive to May 27). This season, Olson is 1-1 with a 10.67 ERA in 14 games (one start) over 28.2 innings pitched.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from May 28, 2023
- Andújar Logs Pair of Extra-Base Hits in Loss - Indianapolis Indians
- LHP John Parke Activated on Sunday - Charlotte Knights
- Arroyo Collects Two Hits as WooSox Drop Series Finale to RailRiders - Worcester Red Sox
- RailRiders' Bats Earn Series Win - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Kingham's Terrific Spot Start Primes Stripers for 2-0 Shutout Win - Gwinnett Stripers
- Stripers Top Bulls 2-0 - Durham Bulls
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 28 at Toledo - Rochester Red Wings
- May 28 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Nashville Sounds - Iowa Cubs
- SWB Game Notes - May 28th, 2023 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (23-26) at Columbus Clippers (25-24) - Indianapolis Indians
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.