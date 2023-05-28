LHP John Parke Activated on Sunday

May 28, 2023 - International League (IL) - Charlotte Knights News Release







(JACKSONVILLE, FL) -- The Charlotte Knights announced two roster moves on Sunday before the team's 6:05 p.m. finale from 121 Financial Ballpark in Jacksonville, FL against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp.

LHP John Parke was activated off Charlotte's injured list today. Parke, who was placed on the team's IL on April 8, has appeared in two games with the Knights this season (one start and one relief appearance). The Greenville, SC native is 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA (2.0 IP) this season with Charlotte.

RHP J.B. Olson was placed on Charlotte's development (retroactive to May 27). This season, Olson is 1-1 with a 10.67 ERA in 14 games (one start) over 28.2 innings pitched.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 28, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.