Arroyo Collects Two Hits as WooSox Drop Series Finale to RailRiders

May 28, 2023 - International League (IL) - Worcester Red Sox News Release







MOOSIC, PA - Christian Arroyo singled and doubled in four plate appearances in the third game of his rehab assignment, but the Worcester Red Sox (25-26) dropped the series finale of their six-game series with the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (25-26), falling by an 11-4 final from PNC Field on Sunday afternoon.

David Hamilton lined the first pitch of the game into the right-center field gap for a leadoff triple. Arroyo swung at the second pitch of the game and grounded out to second, scoring Hamilton and putting Worcester on top 1-0.

In three games, Arroyo has gone 4-for-10 with a double and a run.

The RailRiders scored four runs off Matt Dermody in the bottom of the first. Scranton's first run came on a wild pitch. Andres Chaparro also singled in a run, and two runs scored on a fielder's choice and an error.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barres plated a pair in the second. Josh Donaldson, playing his third game on a rehab assignment, doubled in a run. Later in the frame, Chaparro drove in another run with a sacrifice fly to give the RailRiders a 6-1 lead.

Worcester responded with three runs in the third, all coming with two outs. Wilyer Abreu ripped a single to right to plate Narciso Crook. Jorge Alfaro reached on a throwing error by Donaldson, and it allowed Arroyo to score. Bobby Dalbec drove in Abreu with a single to right to cut the deficit to 6-4.

Dalbec now has a 10-game hitting streak. In 12 games since returning to Triple-A, Dalbec is hitting .391 (18-for-46) with six homers and 15 RBIs.

Estevan Florial hit a two-run home run off Norwith Gudino in the home half of the third to extend Scranton's lead to 8-4.

Two more runs crossed the plate for the RailRiders in the fifth thanks to RBI singles from Carlos Narvaez and Jamie Westbrook.

Donaldson lifted a solo homer in the eighth to make it an 11-4 game.

The WooSox continue their two-week road trip on Tuesday with their first ever visit to Louisville to take on the Bats, the Triple-A affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds. First pitch from Louisville Slugger Field is at 6:35 p.m. Radio coverage begins at 6:15 p.m. on 98.9 Nash Icon, 100.1 FM The Pike, and the rest of the WooSox Radio Network.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 28, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.