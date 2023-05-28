Despite Fast Start, Bisons Fall to IronPigs, 7-3

May 28, 2023 - International League (IL) - Buffalo Bisons News Release







The Buffalo Bisons scored early but couldn't hold the lead on Sunday night in the series finale against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs. Buffalo lost 7-3 to lose the first series of the year against the IronPigs, 4-2.

The Bisons offense got going quickly on Sunday. Rafael Lantigua singled to right field to start Buffalo's first inning rally. Davis Schneider got hit by a pitch a batter later, and then Wynton Bernard struck a sharp line drive to centerfield to score Lantigua. Rob Brantly, the next batter, singled to left to score Schneider, and then Otto Lopez drove in Bernard with a fielder's choice to make the score 3-0 Bisons going into the bottom of the first inning.

The IronPigs' Jim Haley cut into the Bisons lead with a solo homer in the bottom of the second second to make the score 3-1. Then Jordan Qsar matched him with another solo home run in the bottom of the fourth to make the score 3-2.

To start the bottom of the fifth inning, Simon Muzziotti walked, then he promptly stole second and advanced to third on a Weston Wilson fly out. Qsar drove a fly ball to centerfield that Cameron Eden caught for the Bisons, but it was deep enough to score Muzziotti and tie the score at 3-3.

The game remained knotted until the bottom of the seventh. Jake Cave started the IronPig seventh with a walk, and then Muzziotti singled him over to third. Muzziotti stole second, and after a Wilson strikeout, the Bisons chose to intentionally walk Qsar. Haley, the next batter, singled to center to score Cave and Muzziotti, before Thomas Hatch came in for the Herd and extinguished the rally by recording two consecutive outs and keeping the score at 3-5.

Lehigh Valley scored another two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning. Esteban Quiroz and Vimael Manchin hit consecutive singles to lead off the inning. Quiroz advanced to third on the Manchin single and scored shortly after on a passed ball. Cave struck out, and Manchin scored shortly after on a wild pitch to make the score 3-7 going into the ninth.

Spencer Horowitz singled in the bottom of the ninth for Buffalo, but the Bisons went quietly other than that. Jay Jackson recorded the loss for Buffalo.

The Bisons are off on Monday before they host the St. Paul Saints at Sahlen Field next week. It will be St. Paul's only visit to Buffalo, NY, this season.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 28, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.