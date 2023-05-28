SWB Game Notes - May 28th, 2023

May 28, 2023 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Worcester Red Sox (25-25) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (24-26)

Game 51 | Home Game 27 | PNC Field | Moosic, PA | Sunday, May 28, 2023 | First Pitch 1:05 PM

LHP Matt Dermody (2-1, 3.64) vs RHP Will Warren (1-1, 7.04)

REHABBING RAILRIDERS - The New York Yankees have already sent four rehabbers to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this summer. Harrison Bader and Luis Severino spent time in Moosic on their way back to the Bronx. Ben Rortvedt and Oswald Peraza also played rehab games before being reassigned to the team. The RailRiders welcome Josh Donaldson and Tommy Kahnle this week as they work back from injury on their way to New York. Donaldson has been on the Injured List since April 6th with a right hamstring strain. Kahnle was placed on the IL on March 27th with right biceps tendonitis. MLB rehabbers do get added into the active-roster list for the Minor League team.

TIME SENSITIVE- The RailRiders have certainly quickened their pace this season with the edition of the pitch clock. The shortest playing time was two hours and six minutes against Rochester on May 2. However, last night was the longest nine-inning, no delay contest of the summer, clocking in at three hours and 14 minutes. Prior to this the longest game was on April 14 at home versus Syracuse, finishing after three hours and seven minutes.

HOMER HEAVEN- The team is now first homers hit in all of Triple-A with 87 to send Las Vegas and Albuquerque into second with 83 hit this summer. Worcester has 70 as a team. SWB is also first in long balls in all of Minor League Baseball and second in all of baseball. Tampa Bay leads the way with 100 in 54 games. The New York Yankees have totaled 79. The RailRiders have launched a half a dozen homers in two contests in this season. SWB homered 20 times last week against Charlotte, topping the 16 they hit last season against Omaha. Andres Chaparro and Estevan Florial lead the team with eleven, placing them tied for 10th in the International League.

TAKING OFF- Wilmer Difo leads the team with twelve stolen bases this season. He has only been caught twice. Estevan Florial is in second with ten to his name. As a team, they have nabbed 61 bases. Last summer the RailRiders swiped 172 which was a season-high record.

RUN SCORING RAMPAGE- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has topped opponents at the plate. The team has scored 279 runs while only allowing their opponents to plate 253. This makes their run differential +26. The RailRiders have scored the most runs with 45 touching home in the 5th inning. They have allowed the most runs to cross, 48, in the second.

KROOK'S CALLED UP- Reliever Matt Krook has been lights out for the RailRiders this season and just received his first call up to the big leagues. Krook has lowered his ERA down to 1.04 in 17.1 innings of work. The southpaw has tossed in 12 games, after spending a little bit of time on the injured list. Out of the bullpen, he has a reliever-high 34 strikeouts.

WHO'S ON FIRST -The RailRiders have had six different first basemen this season. Billy McKinney leads the way with nineteen starts, while Andres Chaparro has made fourteen starts there. Mickey Gasper and Jake Bauers have also played their hands at first base this season. Rodolfo Duran has made just two professional starts in the corner infield position. Carlos Narvaez, in just his third Triple-A contest, got his initial start at first. He's now played their twice.

ANOTHER YEAR DOWN- On May 4, Andres Chaparro turned 24 years old and the RailRiders will celebrate five more birthdays to come this May. Mitch Spence turns 26 on 5/6. Deivi Garcia turns 24 on 5/19. DJ Snelten turns 31 on 5/29, while Elijah Dunham turns 25 the same day. Matt Bowman turns 32 on 5/31.

ATOP THE YANKS FARM - The RailRiders will showcase top prospect Elijah Dunham (#16 per MLB prospect rankings in the Yankees system) in his first Triple-A season. Will Warren (#7), Randy Vasquez (#12) and Sean Boyle (#28) are set to be essential parts of the starting rotation after also making their debuts with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

International League Stories from May 28, 2023

