Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 28 at Toledo

May 28, 2023 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester Red Wings (21-27) vs. Toledo Mud Hens (23-26)

Sunday - 6:05 p.m. ET - Fifth Third Field - Toledo, OH

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

RHP Paolo Espino (2-1, 4.70) vs. LHP Zach Logue (1-3, 4.86)

BIRDS FLY HIGHER THAN HENS: The Rochester Red Wings flew past the Toledo Mud Hens Saturday night, 12-7, to clinch the series win thanks to a strong offensive effort...RHP WILY PERALTA logged five scoreless innings of three-hit ball and struck out six en route to his first win in a Red Wings uniform...CF DEREK HILL contributed to the strong offensive night, going 3-for-5 with three doubles and three RBI...1B MATT ADAMS notched his first four-hit game in five years, going 4-for-5 with a double and an RBI...four Wings batters collected multi-hit efforts and accounted for 11 of the squad's 14 hits....the Red Wings face off against Toledo for the last time this season as RHP PAOLO ESPINO toes the rubber for the series finale.

WILD WILD WILY: RHP WILY PERALTA picked up his first win in a Red Wings uniform last night thanks to his five scoreless innings of work where he allowed just three hits and three walks while striking out six...

Despite moving to just 1-4 on the year, Peralta has now logged four starts in which he has allowed one or zero runs, including last night.

Peralta's last Triple-A win, prior to last night, came on 5/25/21 at Louisville, as a member of the Toledo Mud Hens.

NO LONG BALL: The Red Wings scored 12 runs in last night's win thanks to seven doubles and seven singles, making it the highest run total without hitting a home run since 8/12/22 vs. Norfolk when they also posted 12 runs...

The Wings have scored at least 12 runs without hitting a home run just four times since the 2015 season.

The last time the Wings scored more than 12 runs without a homer was 6/7/19 in Pawtucket, when the Rochester offense plated 19 runs without a long ball.

TRIPLE-DOUBLE: CF DEREK HILL logged a career-high three doubles in the win...Hill becomes the first Wing to do so since Andrew Stevenson collected three doubles on 5/14/22 vs. Worcester as part of his five-hit day.

YOU GET A 2B AND YOU GET A 2B AND...: Rochester recorded a season-high seven doubles yesterday, marking their most doubles in a road game since 6/7/2019 vs. Pawtucket...CF DEREK HILL logged three doubles in his notable day at the plate and was joined by LF DARREN BAKER, 3B CARTER KIEBOOM, RF NOMAR MAZARA, and 1B MATT ADAMS, who all logged a two-bagger of their own...

The Wings have the most doubles (61) over the last 30 days in the International League.

Rochester's 93 doubles in 2023 are just 16 off league-leading Columbus (109).

START IT UP: Red Wings starters have combined to post a 2.78 ERA (7 ER/22.2 IP) through the first five games of the series, allowing just 19 hits while striking out 26...RHP WILY PERALTA, RHP CORY ABBOTT and RHP JOSE UREÑA have combined for 14.0 scoreless innings in the series...

In the previous series at Buffalo, Rochester starters combined to post a 17.13 ERA (33 ER/17.1 IP).

ROAD WARRIORS: Saturday's win marked the first road series win for Rochester, improving to 1-4 in sets away from Innovative Field...the team holds an overall series record of 4-5 this season...

The Red Wings post a 10-19 road record this season and are 6-5 on their current two-week road trip (since 5/16).

The Red Wings last road series win came during the 9/20-25/22 series at Buffalo.

BIG CITY TINGS: 1B MATT ADAMS led Rochester with four hits in the win, going 4-for-5 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored...this was Adams' first four-hit game since 7/5/18 when he went 4-for-5 with the Washington Nationals...Rochester has now had three hitters record four hits this season, the last being NOMAR MAZARA on 5/4-G2 at SWB...the Wings are 2-1 when a hitter notches four hits this season...

Adams now ranks second on the team in hits (40) this season, only behind 2B DARREN BAKER (58).

