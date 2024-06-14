Six-Run Seventh Propels Fireflies to Victory

Columbia, SC - The Fireflies used a six-run seventh inning, propelled by a Brennon McNair homer to upend Myrtle Beach 7-2 at Pelicans Ballpark Friday night.

The first six hitters who faced Yenrri Rojas (L, 1-1) in the seventh reached safely. The inning started with a Lizandro Rodriguez walk and then a Dionmy Salon double, which put a pair on for Brennon McNair, who pulled his third homer of the year beyond the left field foul pole to give Columbia their first lead of the night, 4-2.

The scoring didn't stop there. Erick Torres singled and Blake Mitchell drew a walk to set the table for a Derlin Figueroa double that plated the pair and pushed Columbia's lead to 6-2. After a mound visit, Erick Pena singled to plate Figueroa and complete the six-run frame for Columbia.

In the fourth, it was Carter Trice who struck again for Myrtle Beach. The designated hitter smashed his third homer of the season to put Myrtle Beach back in front 2-1.

Columbia got on the board in the top of the fourth inning. Diego Guzman led the frame off with a walk and advanced to scoring position on an Erick Pena base knock. Later, Dionmy Salon lifted a sacrifice fly to score Guzman and tie the game 1-1.

The Pelicans got on the board first for the fourth-consecutive game. After Carter Trice drew a one out walk, the Pelicans designated history was eventually able to run around the bases and score on a Logan Martin wild pitch with a pair of outs to break the scoreless tie. Martin worked five frames, allowing just a pair of runs before he handed the ball to the bullpen with Columbia down by one.

Luis Polanco was the first arm out of the pen. The righty went three frames without allowing a run. He allowed a pair of hits but allowed the Fireflies to jump ahead with their big seventh inning. Connor Fenlong closed out the game with a scoreless ninth to preserve the win.

The Fireflies continue their series with the Mrytle Beach Pelicans at Pelicans Ballpark tomorrow night at 6:35 pm. RHP Emmanuel Reyes (3-1, 3.83 ERA) toes the rubber for Columbia and Myrtle Beach counters with RHP Juan Bello (1-2, 3.52 ERA).

Columbia returns home June 18 to play eight games in six days against the Carolina Mudcats. The Fireflies are kicking out all the stops with Miller Lite $2 Tuesday, Budweiser Thirsty Thursday and our new Friday and Saturday happy hours where fans can enjoy $5 drafts prior to first pitch. Saturday is also Bluey at the Ballpark night, presented by Cassell Brothers Home Services. Buy your tickets now at ColumbiaFireflies.com.

