Greens Walk off Charleston

June 14, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Down East Wood Ducks News Release







Kinston, N.C. - The Collard Greens hosted the River Dogs for Thirsty Thursday and game three of the series. In the top of the 1st the River Dogs had one hit but left him on base. The Collard Greens were three up and three down in the bottom of the 1st. The River Dogs had one hit by Carlos Colmenarez and he was picked off stealing second base in the top of the 2nd. In the bottom of the 2nd the Collard Greens had one single and a walk.

In the top of the 3rd the River Dogs had three strikeouts and one single. In the top of the 3rd Echedry Vargas hit a home run to left field to put the Collard Greens on the board, 0-1. Gleider Figuereo hit a single to center field. Then Jesus Lopez hits a single to center field to put Figuereo on third. Arturo Disla hit a single to bring home Figuereo, 0-2. The 4th inning was scoreless for both teams.

The Collard Greens started the bottom of the 5th with a single from Vargas who then got on 2nd from a wild pitch by the River Dogs. Jesus Lopez is then hit by a pitch to put him on 1st base. Disla singles to left field bringing home Vargas, 0-3. The River Dogs change pitchers as Gerlin Rosario comes in for Drew Dowd. Rosario closes out the inning with a popout and a strikeout. In the top of the 6th the Collard Greens changed pitchers as Paul Bonzagni came in for Kohl Drake. Enderson Delgado and Colmenarez walk which is followed by a mound visit. Then there is a strikeout followed by a single which leads to a mound visit. With bases loaded Bryan Broecker singles, to bring home Delgado and Colmenarez, 2-3. Victor Simeon comes in to relieve Paul Bonzagni at the mound for the Collard Greens and closes out the inning.

In the bottom of the 7th Vargas hits his second home run of the night, 2-4. In the top of the 8th, the River Dogs get a walk from Shin who then steals second base. Odalys Peguero doubles to right field to bring home Shin, 3-4. In the top of the 9th, Bryan Magdaleno replaced Victor Simeon on the mound for the Collard Greens. Enzo Paulino hit a single followed by a double from Delgado. After a Collard Greens mound visit, Colmenarez hit a double to bring home Paulino and Delgado, 5-4.

The bottom of the 9th started with two walks for the Collard Greens. The River Dogs switch pitchers as Will Stevens replaced Cesar De Jesus. Tommy Specht then hits a single to tie it up 5-5. Then Chandler Pollard hits a single to bring home Smith and win the game for the Collard Greens 6-5.

