Green Plates Three As Fxbg Wins
June 14, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)
Fredericksburg Nationals News Release
ZEBULON, NC - Travis Sykora and the FredNats shutout Carolina 1-0 on Thursday night, for their first win of the series. FXBG is 31-29 after the victory, and the Mudcats are 37-21.
Sykora set the tone for the Nationals, as the 20-year-old fired five scoreless frames for his longest outing of the season, allowing just a pair of base hits, no walks, and three strikeouts.
Kevin Rodriguez fired a spotless sixth inning, and the FredNats broke the deadlock in the seventh. Marcus Brown led off with a walk, moved to second on a fielder's choice, then Cristhian Vaquero drove him in with a triple to make it 1-0 Freddies.
Rodriguez put up another scoreless frame in the seventh inning, Samuel Vasquez worked around a walk in the eighth, before Merrick Baldo locked down the ninth to preserve a 1-0 Fredericksburg win. Rodriguez (3-1) earned the official win, Baldo nabbed his third save, and Morris Austin (4-3) suffered the loss.
In game five, FXBG looks to tie the series behind Jarlin Susana (0-6, 6.44) against Bishop Letson (0-2, 3.10).
#FREDNATS
