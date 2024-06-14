Offensive Slump Continues in GreenJackets' Loss to Hillcats

LYNCHBURG, VA: Adam Maier pitched four fantastic innings but was chased due to pitch count, and the Hillcats scored 5 runs off of the bullpen that proved more than enough for a 6-1 victory over Augusta Friday night.

After 20 straight scoreless innings dating back to the end of Tuesday's game, Augusta struck early with a manufactured run in the first that brought hope for a strong offensive output. Luis Sanchez singled on the first pitch of the game, stole second, and advanced to third on a wild pitch. Sanchez would score on a fielder's choice off the bat of Will Verdung, giving the GreenJackets a 1-0 lead.

Adam Maier worked into a series of deep counts but did not allow a hit or run in his first three innings of action. With a rapidly rising pitch count entering the 4th, Maier allowed a leadoff double to Manuel Mejias. Maier struck out the next man he faced, but Jose Pastrano reached on a one-out error from Will Verdung, bringing home Mejias and tying the game. With Maier's pitch count over 70 through 4, Wynston Sawyer was forced to turn to his bullpen.

Adam Shoemaker replaced Maier on the hill, and worked around a hit and error in the 5th to post back-to-back zeroes in his first two innings of work. On the other side, Hillcats starter Yorman Gomez settled in after the first inning and did not allow another base runner, matching his season high with 6 innings of one run baseball.

Lynchburg struck in the 7th off of Shoemaker, taking advantage of a drop in command to post 4 runs. Lexer Saduy worked a one-out walk, then scored on a bloop triple into right field from Fran Alduey to give the Hillcats the lead. A sac fly doubled the lead, then Wuilfredo Antunez built an insurmountable cushion with a two-run blast to scroe himself and Tommy Hawke, who had also walked. Lynchburg would add another in the 8th off of Juan Sanchez, but the damage was past done. The Hillcats received three scoreless innings of relief from Reny Artiles, who got the win, and Robert Wegielnik, ending the ballgame and giving Lynchburg their 3rdstraight victory this week over Augusta.

Garrett Baumann takes on Jackson Humphries tomorrow at 6:30 as the GreenJackets try to snap their 3-game losing streak. The Hillcats' rotation has been nearly unhittable the last 3 games, with Augusta mustering just one run in 27 innings.

The GreenJackets will be back at home beginning Tuesday, June 25th for a six-game series against the Charleston RiverDogs, who they host for the second time this season. Key moments of the upcoming homestand include Pickleball Night, Faith & Family Night, and Pirates of the Savannah River Night. Tickets and more info about all the exciting things happening at SRP Park can be found at greenjacketsbaseball.com.

