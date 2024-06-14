Lynchburg Takes Third Straight

The Lynchburg Hillcats won their third straight game over the Augusta GreenJackets, knocking them off 6-1 on Friday evening.

Apart from one bad inning, the Hillcats pitching staff have only given up three runs in 35 innings this series. Yorman Gomez would fire six innings of one run baseball while racking up five strikeouts.

Augusta put their lone run on the board in the first inning as Will Verdung would reach on a fielder's choice, driving home Luis Sanchez. Lynchburg would knot things up in the fourth as Jose Pastrano plated Manuel Mejias after reaching on an error.

The Hillcats bats would finally come alive in the seventh inning as Fran Alduey would pick up his first triple, scoring Lexer Saduy. Christian Knapczyk would follow a few batters later with a sacrifice fly to drive Fran Alduey, extending the lead up to two.

Later in the inning, Wuilfredo Antunez would unleash on a fastball and blast it over the right field wall for his fourth home run of the season. The no-doubter would allow Tommy Hawke to score as well, making it a 5-1 lead.

The Hillcats would pick up one more run in the eighth inning as Saduy would work his way around after being hit by a pitch and scoring on a wild pitch, putting the game to rest.

With the win, Lynchburg has guaranteed themselves a split of the series with game five to be played on Saturday night at 6:30 p.m.

