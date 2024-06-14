Nationals Hold off Late Mudcats' Rally

June 14, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Carolina Mudcats News Release







ZEBULON, N.C. - Elijah Greene blasted a bases-clearing triple and the Fredricksburg Nationals bullpen posted four scoreless innings, securing a 5-2 win over the Carolina Mudcats.

Jarlin Susana touched 100 MPH on the radar gun, striking out seven in five innings of work. Bishop Letson earned the loss for the Mudcats, surrendering a 4-run second inning.

Carolina threatened in the final frame loading the bases. Anthony Arguelles then retired the side and escaped the threat, evening the series at two games apiece. Yhoswar Garcia carried the offense for the Cats driving in two runs.

Carolina and Fredericksburg continue their series on Saturday night at Five County Stadium with the first pitch set for 5:00 p.m. Tickets can be purchased by going to CarolinaMudcats.com or calling 919-269-2287.

Single-game tickets, season ticket packages, mini plans, group options, as well as luxury suite packages and DRB Homes Sky Lounge reservations in the US Foods Club Level are also still available now by visiting www.carolinamudcats.com, by calling (919) 269-2287, and by visiting the Five County Stadium front office in Zebulon.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from June 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.