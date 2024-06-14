Mudcats Fall in 1-0 Pitcher's Duel

June 14, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

ZEBULON, N.C. - The Carolina Mudcats and Fredericksburg Nationals went six innings trading zeroes before the Nationals scrapped out a 1-0 win Thursday night at Five County Stadium.

Christian Vaquero broke the scoreless tie with an RBI single in the 8th inning. Mudcats starter Yorman Galindez threw four scoreless in his 10th appearance while Aidan Maldonado added two perfect frames.

Kevin Sykora fired five scoreless innings for the Nationals. The Mudcats were limited to just four hits on the night, suffering its first loss in the series.

