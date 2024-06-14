Kannapolis Evens Series Against Delmarva

June 14, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







SALISBURY, MD: The Delmarva Shorebirds (21-39) fell short against the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (38-22) on Friday night by a final score of 3-1.

Starting pitcher, Nestor German, made his first appearance in over a month for the Shorebirds and flashed by striking out five in his two, shutout innings of work.

Kannapolis plated the game's first run in the fourth with an RBI single by Luis Pineda. Another runner touched home on a two-out error, putting the Shorebirds behind 2-0.

Delmarva's offense was blanked all night by Kannapolis pitching led by starter Tommy Vail who struck out six in five, no-hit innings.

Manuel Veloz took over for Vail in the sixth and continued his run of no-hit baseball with three shutout innings.

The Cannon Ballers added a run in the seventh on a bases-loaded balk to make it a 3-0 game.

With Delmarva still scoreless and hitless in the ninth inning, Angel Tejada ended the no-hit bid with a single to lead off the inning. He would come around to score to break up the shutout on a sacrifice fly by Aron Estrada to pull the Shorebirds within two at 3-1. With the tying run at the plate, Nick Altermatt struck out Anderson De Los Santos to end the game, preserving a two-run victory for the Cannon Ballers.

Starting pitcher, Tommy Vail (3-1), earned the win for Kannapolis with Blake Money (0-4) taking the loss in relief. Nick Altermatt (1) was awarded the save.

The Shorebirds look to reclaim the series lead on Saturday as Riley Cooper gets the ball against Seth Keener for the Cannon Ballers. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

