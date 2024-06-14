RiverDogs Drop Seventh Straight Via Third Consecutive Walk-off Defeat

June 14, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston RiverDogs' Gary Gill Hill on the mound

Kinston, NC - Having been walked off in losses on Wednesday and Thursday, the Charleston RiverDogs entered Friday's game at Grainger Stadium thinking that was as low as it could get. They were proven wrong about two hours later. The Down East Wood Ducks erased a 2-0 deficit in the final three innings, securing a 3-2 win on a walk-off single by Arturo Disla in the bottom of the ninth. The RiverDogs have dropped seven straight games for the first time since 2018.

The RiverDogs (24-36) scratched across the first run in a pitcher's duel between Gary Gill Hill and Jose Gonzalez. They did so in the fourth inning without the aid of a hit. Woo Shin worked a two out walk and stole second on the very next pitch. He then scored from second base on a wild pitch from Gonzalez that catcher Julian Brock could not locate behind home plate.

The lead was doubled in the next inning. Raudelis Martinez started the frame with a line drive base hit to shallow right. He raced all the way to third on a double in the next at-bat by Bryan Broecker. With two in scoring position, Elis Barreat rolled a ball to short that scored Martinez, although Broecker was thrown out at third on the play. The fielder's choice handed the Dogs a 2-0 advantage.

Gary Gill Hill was brilliant all night, blanking the Wood Ducks (34-26) over the first 6.0 innings with only one hit allowed. Gleider Figuereo changed that by leading off the bottom of the seventh inning with his 11th home run of the season, cutting the RiverDogs lead in half. The right-hander struck out a career-high nine hitters over 7.0 quality innings, the longest appearance for a Charleston pitcher this season.

Jonalbert Rumbol took over out of the bullpen in the bottom of the eighth and immediately allowed a leadoff single to Julian Brock. The Down East catcher stole second base and moved to third on a groundout by Chandler Pollard. With two strikes on Wady Mendez, a wild pitch allowed Brock to race home from third with the tying run.

Rumbol came back out for the ninth and struggled mightily with his command. He hit Echedry Vargas with the first pitch of the inning to put the winning run on base. Figuereo followed with a sharp single and Rumbol hit Beycker Barroso to load the bases. Disla drilled a groundball past the drawn in defense to hand the Wood Ducks another dramatic victory.

Rumbol took the loss after allowing two runs on three hits in 1.0 inning out of the pen. Ivan Oviedo shut the RiverDogs down over 3.0 scoreless frames to earn the win for the Wood Ducks.

Figuereo and Disla each had two hits for the Wood Ducks, who were outhit by the RiverDogs for the third night in a row. Broecker and Jhon Diaz posted two hits for Charleston.

The penultimate game of the series will feature LHP Chris Villaman (3-0, 1.08) on the mound for the RiverDogs Saturday. RHP Alejandro Rosario (2-2, 1.73) will work for the Wood Ducks. First pitch is at 5:00 p.m.

