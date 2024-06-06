Sioux City Wins Hard-Fought Game

FARGO, ND - The Sioux City Explorers (9-14) evened the series against the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (14-9) Wednesday night, winning 9-5. The Xs were behind entering the fourth but scored four runs and never trailed again.

After the X's stranded a runner at third in the top of the first, Fargo's Evan Alexander started things off with a bang for the RedHawks, slapping a first pitch homer off Sioux City starter John Sheaks (1-3) in the bottom of the frame, giving the Hawks a 1-0 lead.

The Explorers tied it up 1-1 in the top of the third with a sac fly from Sioux City's Scott Ota off Fargo starter Brenden Heiss (1-4), sending home Daniel Lingua.

The tie didn't last long as the RedHawks took the lead back in the bottom of the third with a bases-loaded walk to Fargo's Drew Ward from Sioux City's Sheaks, scoring Evan Alexander. With nobody out, Fargo's Kona Quiggle grew the gap to 3-1 by plating Ismael Alcantara with a sac fly to left field.

In the top of the fourth, the X's responded again by loading the bases with nobody out when Sioux City's Jake Ortega drew a walk from Fargo's Heiss, pushing home Daniel Perez and cutting the deficit to 3-2. Sioux City's Lingua knotted the game the next plate appearance when he also drew a walk from Heiss, sending around Nick Shumpert, making it 3-3.

Fargo's Kelvan Pilot relieved Heiss after the second RBI walk, and Daniel Montano ripped a three-RBI double in Pilot's first at-bat, giving the Explorers a 6-3 advantage.

(John Sheaks of the Sioux City Explorers pitches against the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks at Newman Outdoor Field in Fargo, North Dakota in the Explorers 9-5 win on June 5, 2024. credit Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks)

The RedHawks cut into the X's lead in the bottom of the fifth when Drew Ward sent a homer over the wall off Sioux City's Sheaks with Dillon Thomas on base, making it a 6-5 game.

In the top of the sixth, the X's brought their lead back with an RBI double from Sioux City's Daniel Perez off Fargo reliever Kolby Kiser, scoring Scott Ota and making it 7-5 Explorers. Right after that, Kiser threw a wild pitch, allowing Sioux City's John Nogowski to race home and extend the lead to 8-5.

After a couple of scoreless innings from the bullpen, Sioux City's Zach Willeman checked into the game with the bases loaded and two outs in the bottom of the eighth, retiring the final batter of the frame.

In the top of the ninth, Sioux City's Jake Ortega launched a solo shot to right field off Fargo's Jake Osowski, giving the X's a comfortable 9-5 lead.

Sioux City's Willeman returned to the mound for the ninth and after a flyout and single, he worked a double play to end the game and earn the save (3).

(Zach Willeman and Jake Ortega celebrate the final out of the Sioux City Explorers 9-5 win over the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks at Newman Outdoor Field in Fargo, North Dakota on June 5, 2024. Credit Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks)

