Canaries Can't Overcome Early Deficit in Homestand Finale
June 6, 2024 - American Association (AA)
Sioux Falls Canaries News Release
Sioux Falls, SD - Kansas City scored ten first inning runs and never looked back en route to a 17-6 victory over the Canaries Thursday at the Bird Cage.
The Monarchs sent 14 batters to the plate in the top of the first inning and built a double-digit lead before Sioux Falls came to bat.
Wyatt Ulrich singled to open the bottom half of the frame and Jordan Barth ripped a two-run homerun to get the Birds on the board.
Kansas City added another run in the third inning before Tate Meiners drove in three with a double in the home half.
That's as close as the Birds would get, however, with the Monarchs plating six unanswered runs before Josh Rehwaldt belted a solo homerun in the bottom of the eighth.
Ulrich paced the offense with three hits while Barth, Rehwaldt, Trevor Achenbach and Derek Maiben each finished with two. The Canaries are now 14-9 and open a six-game roadtrip Friday night in Lincoln.268DE2--
