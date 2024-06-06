'Dogs Offense Can't Find Answers, Drop Series

LINCOLN, NE - The Saltdogs opened the scoring to kick off the rubber match but Lake Country responded immediately and kept the lead the rest of the way as the 'Dogs dropped game three 5-1.

RHP Wyatt Sparks threw three hitless, scoreless innings in relief of RHP Jack Parisi walking two batters and striking out the side in the top of the eight.

OF Aaron Takacs drove in the lone run for Lincoln in the bottom of the first scoring INF Alex Baeza from first, his team-leading 20th RBI this season.

The 'Dogs opened the scoring with a run in the bottom of the first inning but Lake Country would respond immediately. The Hounds would score three times in the top of the second inning to claim the lead.

Later on in the top of the fifth Lake Country would tack on another run with a solo homer to stretch the lead to 4-1. They would add on one more for good measure in the top of the ninth to extend the lead to four.

Lincoln virtually played the entire series from behind. They trailed all game on Tuesday until the last pitch, they trailed all game on Wednesday night, and finally, on Thursday night the 'Dogs led for a half of an inning.

Lincoln opens up a three-game series with Sioux Falls Friday night at 7:05 p.m., their first meeting of the season.

Catch all Saltdogs games home and away on KFOR FM 101.5/1240 AM or stream live for free on aabaseball.tv, new for the 2024 season.

