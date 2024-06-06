'Dogs' Comeback Bid Falls Short

LINCOLN, NE - The Saltdogs pushed it to the limit in the bottom of the ninth but the comeback effort fell short as the DockHounds took game two 11-9.

OF Zane Zurbrugg reached four times with a trio of singles, an RBI, a run scored, and three stolen bases. He now has hits in 10 of his last 11 games.

OF Nick Anderson reached on an RBI triple in the second inning and an RBI single in the ninth his bat continues to heat up.

INF Spencer Henson went deep again for the third time clearing the wall in left.

The DockHounds took control early and often with four runs in the top of the first, but the Saltdogs were able to even the score after two innings at four a piece.

That was the trend of the game, Lake Country would take the lead, the Saltdogs would counter, but the DockHounds started stringing together multi-run innings while Lincoln would just get one.

The Hounds scored in the last three innings to really create separation and INF Luke Roskam made his second appearance on the mound this season in the top of the ninth.

The 'Dogs scored three times in the bottom of the ninth to put the winning run on first base but they fell just short as Lake Country took game two setting up a rubber match tomorrow.

