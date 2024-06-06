Kids Club, Alums in the Bigs and 'The Wizard of Oz': Ten Things to Know in the American Association this Week

June 6, 2024 - American Association (AA) News Release







The American Association of Professional Baseball season continues with a full slate of series this weekend, all available for free live viewing at aabaseball.tv.

Here are 10 Things to Know about the AAPB this week:

In a story reminiscent of former major leaguer John Morris and current Houston Astro John Singleton, Sioux City Explorers catcher Dwight Childs played in his first game since 2014. on Sunday at Sioux Falls. The story got better when he threw out a runner and doubled in his first at bat. Childs last played for the New Jersey Jackals of the then Can-Am Association and St. Paul Saints of the AA a decade ago.

Three members of the Boston Red Sox pitching staff (40-man roster) are AA alums: Brennan Bernardino pitched for the Winnipeg Goldeyes in 2018; Cam Boozer was a member of the Chicago Dogs in 2021; and Chris Martin (currently on 15-day DL) pitched for the Grand Prairie AirHogs way back in 2010, his first pro stop that has taken him to 21 cities, seven different MLB franchises (all with major league appearances), two foreign leagues and just about every level of pro baseball there is.

The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks have lead sponsors for the first time for its popular "Hawkeye's Kids Club" promotion. Mazda & Kia of Fargo now help support the program, open to all kids ages 3-13, with membership benefits such as game tickets, Kids Club Day, skills camp at Newman Outdoor Field and more.

Legend has it that the August 12, 1939, showing of the now classic film The Wizard of Oz in Oconomowoc, Wis., home of the Lake Country Dockhounds, was its World Premiere. Though a couple of municipalities try to lay claim to the title, Oconomowoc residents and other DockHounds fans are ready to follow the yellow brick road, June 14-16, with the "Flying Monkeys" taking on the Cleburne Railroaders in the final three games of a six-game set at WBC Park.

Sioux City players were encouraging a different kind of Exploring on Monday, leading off a summer reading program in concert with the city's Public Library system.

The Kansas City Star had this fine feature on Monarchs pitcher Grant Gavin, the team's leader in strikeouts. The piece chronicled the local (Parkville, Mo.) product's pro journey that began with the Royals' rookie league team in Arizona in 2016 after a standout three-year college career at DII baseball power Central Missouri.

The Milwaukee Milkmen have collaborated with After Breast Cancer Diagnosis (ABCD) for the ROC'n Pink breast cancer awareness game on Sunday at 1 p.m. vs. the Winnipeg Goldeyes at Franklin Field. A portion of each ticket sold and a 50/50 raffle/ball toss will go to ABCD in support of its customized, one-to-one, emotional support to anyone impacted by breast cancer.

"The Office" star Kate Flannery ("Meredith") has been loosening up her arm this year for first pitches. Last month, she performed the ceremonial toss at a Philadelphia Phillies game, and on Saturday she will be on hand as the Kane County Cougars host the Chicago Dogs for a special appearance and first pitch.

The Sioux Falls Canaries are celebrating Play Ball Weekend with free batting practice for kids ages 6-12 next Sunday, June 16, from 11 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. prior to their game against the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks.

Cleburne Railroaders second baseman Carter Aldrete was named American Association Batter of the Month and Sioux Falls Canaries starter Ty Culbreth earned Pitcher of the Month honors for May. Aldrete, the nephew of longtime MLB player and coach Mike Aldrete, hit.329 with 29 hits and 19 RBI in 23 games during the month. Culbreth went 2-0 with an 0.81 ERA, 15 strikeouts and two walks in 22 innings.

