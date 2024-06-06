RailCats Offense Puts on Clinic, Cruise to 12-5 Win

(Cleburne, TX) Looking to bounce back in game two, the Gary SouthShore RailCats made the trip back to La Moderna Field to face off with the Cleburne Railroaders. The RailCats gave the ball to the American Association Pointstreak Pitcher of the Week, Andres Diaz as he faced off against Kyle Johnston.

In the first inning, the RailCats were able to load the bases, but a double play ended the threat. The next inning the RailCats didn't miss the opportunity to jump on the Railroaders. It all started with Guillermo Quintana doubling into right field to drive in LG Castillo from first base, the assault continued with the 'Cats tallying up seven runs off eight hits.

Cleburne started the bottom of the second with a walk, and then Brian O'Grady hit his 10th home run of the season to cut into the RailCats lead. The Railroaders would chip away at the lead with a Shed Long single to right and with an error Blaze Brothers scored.

The RailCats put the nail in the coffin in the seventh inning. Castillo tripled into right and once again it would be Quintana that would plate him, the inning ended with a Francisco Del Valle three-run home run into right field for his first of the year.

The RailCats would go on to win 12-5 to even out the series with four more to go. The lineup produced 16 hits with five different RailCats having a multihit performance, Andres Diaz went 5.0 innings, gave up three earned runs, and struck out one to tally another win.

Game three is scheduled tonight at 7:06 PM, former Houston Astro, Carlos Sanabria, will be taking the mound against Antonio Velez who was recently acquired by the Railroaders. The matchup can be viewed on AABaseball.TV, and listened live onto Mixlr and WE.FM 95.9.

On Sunday, June 16th, the RailCats will be at home for Father's Day. Thanks to Xfinity, the first 500 fans will receive a trucker hat. A catch on the field will also follow a pre-game brunch on the field! For tickets, visit RailCatsBaseball.com or call 219-882-2255.

