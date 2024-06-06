DockHounds Plate 11 in Win over SaltDogs

Lincoln, Nebraska - Leading throughout, the Lake Country DockHounds ended its four-game losing streak Wednesday night with an 11-9 win over the Lincoln Saltdogs.

Four runs scored in the bottom of the first inning to set the tone for Lake Country. The first two were scored on productive outs, which Lake Country has lacked, but Marek Chlup capped the rally with a two-run home run to left field.

In his first game in over a week after battling a leg injury, the right fielder reached four times.

"It felt great to get back out there, and it feels even better to contribute to a win," Chlup said.

A Josh Altmann double and Justin Connell single plated runs to regain the lead in the third inning. The DockHounds never trailed from that point.

Deivy Grullon pinch hit in the seventh and immediately made his impact and felt. He singled home a key insurance run in the seventh inning before doubling and later scoring in the ninth inning on Blake Tiberi's third hit of the night.

Lincoln did score three in the ninth inning to make it close, but Alexis Rivero held on.

The DockHounds will go for the series Thursday at 7:05 CT with Brett Conine getting the ball.

