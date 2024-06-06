Drew Ward Homers in RedHawks Return, F-M Falls in Game 2 Against Explorers

Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks' Scott Schreiberon game night

(Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks) Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks' Scott Schreiberon game night

FARGO - In a game that lasted nearly three and a half hours and featured 18 combined walks, the Sioux City Explorers (9-14) outlasted the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (14-9) for a 9-5 victory at Newman Outdoor Field on Wednesday night.

Drew Ward hit a two-run home run in his first game back with the RedHawks and catcher Parker Stroh debuted and collected his first professional hit despite the loss.

Evan Alexander led off the game with a home run on the first pitch he saw for Fargo-Moorhead, but a five-run fifth inning advanced Sioux City into the lead for good.

Starter Brenden Heiss picked up the loss for the RedHawks after allowing six runs on four hits in three innings pitched.

Fargo-Moorhead will play for the series against Sioux City on Thursday at Newman Outdoor Field. First pitch is slated for 7:02 p.m.

The first 1,500 fans at Thursday's game will receive a mini bat replica of 'Big Bruce,' the Guinness Book of World Records' largest wooden baseball bat. Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

