Monarchs Score 17 Runs to Beat Canaries

June 6, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Kansas City Monarchs News Release







SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - A day after a nail-biting win, the Kansas City Monarchs left no doubt.

Kansas City scored 10 runs in the first inning on their way to a 17-run performance, the most runs in a game by an American Association team this season. It added up to a 17-6 series-clinching win over the Sioux Falls Canaries from Sioux Falls Stadium.

Ross Adolph hit a grand slam in the first for Kansas City (14-10). Travis Swaggerty made it back-to-back home runs with a solo shot off the scoreboard. Eight of the Monarchs' 10 runs in the frame scored with two out.

Adolph finished the game 4-for-5, a double short of the cycle, with six RBIs. Josh Bissonette, Frankie Tostado and newcomer Danny Amaral all drove in multiple runs for the Monarchs.

The Monarchs return home Friday night to face Fargo-Moorhead at 6:35 p.m.

Sioux Falls (14-9) cut the Kansas City lead to six after three innings but got no closer. The win gives the Monarchs a 2-1 series win over the first-place Canaries.

Monarchs starter Will McAffer went three innings, allowing five runs. Kevin Milam got the win, tossing three scoreless innings in relief of McAffer.

Julian Garcia, J.C. Keys and Zack Leban each threw an inning to take Kansas City to the finish line.

UP NEXT

The Monarchs return home for a six-game homestand starting Friday against Fargo-Moorhead. Grant Gavin will start the game for Kansas City. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m. on AABaseball.tv and 810WHB.com/Monarchs.

