Saltdogs Set Promotions and Release Single Game Tickets for Sale

April 14, 2025 - American Association (AA)

LINCOLN, NE - The Lincoln Saltdogs have released their promotional schedule for the upcoming season and beginning Friday, April 18th at 10:00AM, fans will get their first opportunity to purchase single game tickets for the 2025 home opener on Friday, May 16th and all home games on the Saltdogs 2025 schedule.

In 2025, all Monday - Friday home games will start at 7:05 PM, while all Saturday home games will start at 6:05PM and all Sunday games will have a first pitch time of 1:05 PM (except the Monday, May 20th, Tuesday, June 10th and August 28th games will start at 11:05AM and Tuesday, August 26th will be a double header with game one set for a 5:30PM start).

The Saltdogs will Unleash the fun in 2025 and continue to provide the Lincoln and surrounding communities with an array of great giveaways and money-saving promotions each day of the week.

Mondays at Haymarket Park are Mini and Military Mondays, where all fans 12 years of age and younger and current or retired military will receive BOGO game tickets. Triple Play Tuesdays by Celerion will allow fans to receive a FREE GA ticket by donating 3 select items to assist area non-profit organizations. Weiner Wednesdays are back for another season to where fans will have the opportunity to receive $2 Fairbury Brand hotdogs at all Wednesday home games. The ever so popular Thirsty Thursday sponsored by Cornhead Lager by 1890 is back to where fans will receive $2 OFF draft beers and Pepsi fountain drinks in addition to $4 select tall boy beers.

Back by popular demand is Firework Fridays following all (8) Friday home games along with the return of Free Shirt Fridays by Abante Marketing with t-shirts of your favorite Saltdogs players being thrown out during every Friday home game. Souvenir Saturdays returns for another season to where the first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a FREE giveaway item as they enter the gates at Haymarket Park for all Saturday home game on the 2025 schedule!

The Souvenir Saturday schedule is highlighted by a Saltdogs Basketball giveaway on August 2nd and a Saltdogs Jersey giveaway on August 16th both presented by Ameritas, a Saltdogs Trucker Hat giveaway by UBT & Nelnet on June 21, a Saltdogs Pickleball Paddle sponsored by Empire Netting and Fence on July 12th, as well as a Saltdogs Baseball giveaway presented by Crete Carrier on June 28th and Saltdogs Baseball Card Sets given away on July 19th by Holmes Murphy The complete giveaway and promotions schedule can be found by visiting www.saltdogs.com/promotions.

Family Funday Sundays rounds out the week with all family members having the opportunity to purchase and receive (1) reserved seat ticket, (1) Fairbury brand hot dog, (1) bag of chips & (1) Pepsi soft drink for as low as only $17 per family member (not available online, only available by visiting the Haymarket Park box office).

Single game tickets may be purchased one of three ways: in person at the Haymarket Park Box Office (403 Line Drive Circle, by telephone at 402-474-BALL (2255), or on-line at www.saltdogs.com/schedule

