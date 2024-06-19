Simon Set for Sunday's Jewish Heritage Celebration with Cyclones

With Jewish Heritage Day approaching this Sunday at Maimonides Park, few people around the organization are more excited than Brooklyn Cyclones right-handed pitcher Ben Simon.

Growing up in East Windsor, N.J., the 22-year-old's values are instilled by his Jewish upbringing and have played a pivotal role in shaping his identity both on and off the field.

"I think any religion instills great values in you and shapes who you are as a person," said Simon. "I was fortunate enough to be around a lot of great people, and my Jewish religion brought me around a lot of those great people. It shaped who I was and the person I've become."

Simon's journey to professional baseball has been influenced by the role models and community within his faith.

"The role models and influences I had growing up Jewish definitely helped impact my experience and helped me become a professional baseball player," he said.

Jewish Heritage Day at Maimonides Park is not just another game for Simon. It's a meaningful event that brings together his love for baseball and his cultural heritage.

"It'll be great," Simon enthused. "Baseball and Judaism have an interesting relationship. I've come across a lot of people through baseball that I've been able to share my religion with, which is pretty cool."

Not only has he come across people through baseball, but Simon found inspiration in Jewish baseball legends as a child in the Garden State.

"As any Jewish kid growing up playing baseball, Sandy Koufax is kind of the poster guy for what that means," Simon noted. He also mentioned current players like Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Joc Pederson and former New York Mets and Cyclones first baseman Ike Davis as significant influences.

In addition to drawing inspiration from sports stars that share his faith, Jewish holidays, and his bar mitzvah are cherished memories for Simon.

"The bar mitzvah is a big one. My theme was probably basketball at that point; I was more of a basketball player then. The bar mitzvah was really cool. At the moment, it was just a nice day with friends and family, but looking back, it was special seeing how proud my whole family was."

Jewish Heritage Day will also feature appearances by the Israel National Baseball Team, known for their impressive performances in the 2017 World Baseball Classic and the 2020 Summer Olympics.

Simon expressed his excitement, saying, "It'll be a great day to continue experiencing my profession while integrating it with the religion I grew up with. Seeing Team Israel will be pretty cool. Hopefully, one day, I'll be there with them."

An opportunity to represent his heritage with "Israel" across his chest, in addition to playing against the best competition the world has to offer, is something Simon would relish.

"A kid I played with in college played for one of the Israel teams," Simon recalled. "I talked to him about his experience, and he had glowing remarks about it. It's definitely something I'd be interested in and honored to do. Hopefully, one day we can make that happen."

Playing for the Cyclones has given Simon a unique homecoming experience. With Sunday's festivities approaching, the 22-year-old is soaking up the opportunity to blend his family's history with his professional career.

"Where we stay in Brooklyn is actually one building over from where my grandparents grew up, which is crazy," Simon revealed. "It feels like a homecoming after [going to Elon University] in North Carolina and time in Florida. It's been nice to be home and have the family come out to games."

Jewish Heritage Day at Maimonides Park on Coney Island in Brooklyn, N.Y. is scheduled for Sunday, June 23. Gates will open at 1 p.m. and the first pitch is scheduled for 2 p.m.

