Drive Slip 6-4 to Rome in Wednesday's Contest

June 19, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Cutter Coffey turned in a 2-for-4 night at the plate, including an RBI-double to extend his current hitting streak to eight games, but the night belonged to the Rome Emperors (36-27), who came from behind to defeat the Greenville Drive (25-40), 6-4 on Wednesday night.

Greenville built up a 3-1 lead through their half of the fifth as Coffey and Ronald Rosario knocked RBI-doubles in the first to put Greenville ahead. After an Ethan Workinger sac-fly in the bottom of the first drew the game to 2-1, Luis Ravelo reached on a throwing error with one out in the fourth allowing Jhostynxon Garica to score from third after he doubled and Juan Chacon moved him to third on a single.

Rome countered in the bottom of the fifth, scratching across three runs which ultimately became the turning point in the night's contest. E.J. Expositio knocked a one-out, ground-rule double off reliever Bryce Bonnin, before a passed ball moved him to third. Nick Ward chipped in Rome's second sac-fly of the night three pitches later making it 3-2.

Back-to-back singles and a walk set up Workinger, who delivered a two-RBI single past a diving Mikey Romero at shortstop, putting the Emperors in-front for good, 4-3.

Bonnin tossed 1.1 innings, allowing three runs on four hits with two walks and two strikeouts. He relieved starter Hayden Mullins, who allowed just one hit and one run in his four innings of work, picking up a solitary strikeout.

Nathan Landry followed up Bonnin, recording one inning in total for the Drive, allowing two runs on two hits with two strikeouts. Kevin Kilpatrick, Jr.'s RBI-double ended Landry's night and put Rome up 5-3. Cade Feeney took over for Landry, spinning the final frames for the Drive. He relinquished a Sabin Ceballos RBI-single in the same inning, making it 6-3 in favor of Rome. It'd be Feeney's only hit allowed in 1.2 innings of work on the night as picked up two strikeouts as well.

Greenville mounted a potential comeback attempt in the eighth, getting two in scoring position with two down. A wild pitch scored Garcia from third, but a Ravelo fly out to the left center field gap, snuffed out the Drive's chances. Greenville would go down in order in the ninth.

The Greenville Drive return to action on Thursday, June 20th at 7:00 p.m. against Rome, the finale of the 2024 SAL First Half. The Rome Emperors clinched the SAL South First-Half Championship with their win over the Drive tonight and earned a spot in the SAL Playoffs in September. The Emperors lead the current series with the Drive, 2-0.

