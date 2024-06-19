Emperors Clinch First-Half Title, Playoff Birth with 6-4 Win over Greenville

June 19, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Rome Emperors News Release









Rome Emperors pose after clinching a playoff berth

(Rome Emperors) Rome Emperors pose after clinching a playoff berth(Rome Emperors)

ROME, GA - For the seventh time in franchise history, the Rome Emperors will play for a South Atlantic League title in September after downing the Greenville Drive, 6-4, Wednesday night.

Down 3-1 headed into the bottom of the fifth inning, E.J. Exposito doubled to left center field and would be driven in by a Nick Ward sacrifice fly. Three, two-out singles from Nick Ward, Kevin Kilpatrick, and Ethan Workinger brought in two more runs, vaulting the Emperors out in front, 4-3.

Kilpatrick's second double of the contest would bring home another run in the seventh and Sabin Ceballos' single to right field would plate the man in front of him. From there, Rome leaned on Cory Wall and Ryan Bourassa to get the final six outs. A run in the top of the eighth made things interesting but the Penguins closed it out.

Rome hangs it seventh banner in its 21st season and will contend for its third South Atlantic League title in September.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from June 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.