Renegades Fall despite Stuart's Dominance

June 19, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greensboro, N.C. - The Hudson Valley Renegades fell to the Greensboro Grasshoppers 8-2 on Wednesday afternoon at First National Bank Field.

After setting a new career-high in strikeouts in his last start, Baron Stuart repeated that feat by punching out 10 Grasshoppers across 4.1 innings. In his last two starts, the right-hander has struck out 18 batters across 10.1 innings.

Despite the strong start, the Grasshoppers got to Stuart (4-2) in the bottom of the third with two outs. Geovanny Planchart singled and Termarr Johnson followed with a two-run home run to right field to put Greensboro in front 2-0.

The Grasshoppers added two more off Stuart in the fifth on a double steal of second and home executed by P.J. Hilson and Lonnie White and an RBI single by Planchart. Eric Reyzelman relieved Stuart after Planchart's hit and escaped further damage while throwing 1.2 scoreless innings.

Greensboro added four runs in the bottom of the eighth against Matt Keating on a White RBI single and a three-run home run by Hilson to extend the lead to 8-0.

In the top of the ninth the Renegades showed some life offensively against Cy Nielson. Omar Martinez singled and Christopher Familia was hit by a pitch to put runners on first and second. With two outs in the inning, Cole Gabrielson lined a double to center to score both runners and end the shutout bid.

In addition to Gabrielson's two-run double, Roc Riggio had a strong day at the plate, finishing 1-for-2 with a double and two walks. Stuart, Reyzelman and Keating combined to strike out 15 batters in the loss.

The Renegades continue their series with the Grasshoppers on Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. at FNB Field. RHP Sebastian Keane (5-4, 4.85) takes the mound for Hudson Valley against Greensboro LHP Dominic Perachi (3-1, 2.34). Coverage begins at 6:15 on the Renegades Baseball Network with the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show.

Renegades Record:

33-31

