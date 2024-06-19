Grasshoppers Take Game Two of Home Series against Renegades, 8-2

June 19, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers defeated the Hudson Valley Renegades, 8-2 on Wednesday, June 19. The Grasshoppers improved to 38-26 while the Renegades fell to 33-31 as Greensboro outhit Hudson Valley 8-5.

Outfielder P.J. Hilson led the Grasshoppers offense going 2-3 with a home run, three RBI, and two runs scored. Following close behind was catcher Geovanny Planchart as he went 2-4 with one RBI and one run scored. Hits for Greensboro were also tallied by Lonnie White Jr. (2), Termarr Johnson, Hudson Head, and Nick Cimillo.

Hits for the Renegades were tallied by Roc Riggio, Jace Avina, Omar Martinez, Cole Gabrielson, and Kiko Romero.

Starting on the mound for Greensboro was righthanded pitcher Wilber Dotel as he tallied seven strikeouts and gave up three hits and one free base on six innings of work. Dotel took the win for the Grasshoppers and improved to 4-3 on the season.

Starting on the mound for Hudson Valley was Baron Stuart as he tallied 10 strikeouts and gave up five hits and four earned runs on 4.1 innings of work. Stuart took the loss for the Renegades and fell to 4-2 on the season.

