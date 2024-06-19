Pintaro Strong in Second Cyclones Start as Brooklyn Topped by Jersey Shore, 2-0

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Despite six innings of two-run ball from RHP Jonathon Pintaro, the Cyclones were defeated by the BlueClaws, 2-0, on Wednesday night. Jersey Shore's win keeps them in the hunt for the North Division crown in the first half. The BlueClaws trail the Greensboro Grasshoppers by half a game, meaning they need a win, combined with a Greensboro loss, on Thursday - the final day of the first half.

The loss drops Brooklyn to sub .500 for the first time since they sat at 7-8 through the season's first 15 games. Still, it's the second straight night that Brooklyn has outhit Jersey Shore. The 'Clones collected seven base knocks to the 'Claws six. The only extra base hit of the night for Gilbert Gomez's crew came off the barrel of LF Karell Paz - a leadoff double in the seventh.

Pintaro made just his second career affiliated pro-ball start (and third overall appearance) and put together a solid outing. The Pelham, Alabama native took the loss, but gave up only two runs on four hits, while striking out five and walking only one. Through three appearances, Pintaro has lowered his ERA through his first three games to 3.60.

Beyond Pintaro, the Brooklyn bullpen held the fort down and gave the bats a chance to pull even. RHP Henry Henry made his Cyclones debut, spinning a clean seventh inning in which he punched two and allowed just one hit. RHP Justin Lawson took the baton the rest of the way, hurling two frames of one-hit ball.

The 'Clones had numerous opportunities to cash in offensively, but came up empty handed numerous times. Brooklyn left men on the bases in seven of the nine frames on the night. The 'Clones left numerous men on base in both the second and third innings, each of which saw numerous base hits in the frame.

The only runs of the game came in the top of the fourth. With two on and one out, 2B William Bergolla knocked in a pair on a line drive single to right field. Bergolla finished with a multi-hit night as well, collecting two of Jersey Shore's six hits.

Brooklyn and Jersey Shore close out the first half on Thursday night at Maimonides Park. RHP Jonah Tong (1-1, 4.26 ERA) toes the slab for Brooklyn, where he'll oppose LHP Sam Aldegheri (5-3, 2.67 ERA). First pitch is set for 7:00 p.m.

