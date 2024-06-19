Cabrera Sizzles, Claws Stay Alive with 2-0 Wednesday Win

June 19, 2024

BROOKLYN, NY - Jean Cabrera sizzled over six scoreless innings, striking out eight, and the BlueClaws held off Brooklyn 2-0 on Wednesday night on Coney Island to keep their postseason hopes alive. The BlueClaws, who have won 10 of 12, enter the last day of the first half on Thursday needing a win and a loss by Greensboro to Hudson Valley to win the Northern Division First Half title.

The game was scoreless into the fourth inning when William Bergolla opened the scoring with a two-out, two-run single down the right field line to give the BlueClaws a 2-0 lead.

That was all Cabrera (4-3) needed. The right-hander went six scoreless innings and picked up his 8th strikeout on his 110th pitch of the game. It was the sixth time Cabrera finished six innings in a game this season.

Gunner Mayer came on in the seventh and pitched around a leadoff double to keep the lead at 2-0. He then threw a scoreless eighth and turned things over to Daniel Harper for the bottom of ninth. Harper struck out two to earn his team-leading seventh save of the year.

Both Leandro Pineda and William Bergolla had two hits for Jersey Shore in the win.

Jersey Shore (38-27) got to 11 games over .500 for the first time this season.

The teams continue their series on Thursday night at 7:00 pm. LHP Sam Aldegheri starts for Jersey Shore.

