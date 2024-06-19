Johnson's Multi-Homer Game Powers Tourists in Comeback Win

ASHEVILLE- The Asheville Tourists overcame a four-run deficit to throttle the Winston-Salem Dash 16-6 on Wednesday night. Ryan Johnson hit two Home Runs and reached base five times in the win. Oliver Carrillo hit his first Homer with the Tourists and Anthony Sherwin belted a two-run shot as part of the 16-run, 16-hit offensive showcase.

Winston-Salem built a 5-1 lead in the first three innings. The Dash rallied for three in the first and two in the second. Asheville's starting pitcher, Nic Swanson, overcame some bad luck early and retired the final six batters he faced. Swanson went four innings and the way he finished swung the momentum the Tourists way.

Johnson's first Home Run, a two-run shot in the fourth, brought Asheville within two at 5-3. In the fifth, John Garcia and Garret Guillemette hit RBI singles. The ball Guillemette hit plated three runs, including Garret, on a fielding error by the Dash. Johnson immediately followed with a solo Home Run and two batters later Sherwin capped the seven-run frame with a deep blast to right.

Carrillo, who went 3-for-4 with three RBI, crushed a three-run bomb in the seventh. Austin Deming plated two more with a single and Johnson's eighth inning RBI double concluded the scoring. Johnson finished 3-for-3 with three runs, four RBI, and two walks.

Kelly Austin, Layne Henderson, and Railin Perez combined to pitch five innings out of the bullpen. The trio limited the Dash to only one run. Asheville and Winston-Salem continue their series on Thursday night at 6:35pm ET. It will be the annual Beer City night as well as the final game of the season's first half.

