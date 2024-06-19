Kinney Homers Again in Bowling Green's 5-2 Victory

June 19, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Bowling Green, Kentucky - In back-to-back games, Cooper Kinney blasted a home run to lead the Bowling Green Hot Rods (36-29) to a 5-2 win over the Hickory Crawdads (27-38) on Wednesday from L.P. Frans Stadium.

The Hot Rods scored in the top of the first against Crawdads starter Ryan Lobus. Brayden Taylor walked and Tre' Morgan reached first on a fielding error, putting runners at second and first. Ryan Cermak blasted a three-run home run, giving Bowling Green a 3-0 lead.

Hickory responded in the bottom of the second, facing Hot Rods starter Roel Garcia. Konner Piotto singled and crossed home on a Ben Blackwell double to left. Devin Hurdle plated Blackwell from second on a single, cutting into lead, 3-2.

Bowling Green pushed the lead against Lobus in the top of the third. Morgan reached on an infield single and came across to score on a Kinney two-run homer, increasing the lead, 5-2.

In the bottom of the ninth, Jake Christianson sat down the Crawdads lineup in order to end the game, 5-2.

Garcia (5-3) earned the win, letting up two runs on five hits with a walk and a strikeout over 5.0 frames. Lobus (3-3) took the loss, allowing five runs (four earned) on three hits with a walk and five strikeouts. Christianson (2) notched the save with 2.0 perfect innings.

The Hot Rods and Crawdads play game three of a six-game series on Thursday with first pitch set for 6:00 PM CT. Bowling Green is set to start RHP Duncan Davitt (5-4, 3.11), while Hickory rolls out LHP Mitch Bratt (3-3, 4.60).

Fans can catch all the action by watching on MiLB.tv, listening through the MiLB First Pitch App and BGHotRods.com. Fans can also secure their seats for future home Hot Rods games by calling (270) 901-2121, visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark box office during normal business hours, or going to www.bghotrods.com.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from June 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.