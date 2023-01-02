Simon Lavigne Assigned by AHL Calgary
January 2, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release
(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames announced on Monday via a Black Hills Chiropractic Roster Adjustment that defenseman Simon Lavigne has been assigned to the Rush by the AHL Calgary Wranglers.
Lavigne was recalled by the Wranglers on Tuesday and did not appear in any games during his stint in Calgary. In 22 games for the Rush this season he has four goals and eight assists. The rookie defenseman has been recalled by the Wranglers three times this season and has yet to appear in a game in the AHL.
Rapid City will take the ice at home on Thursday night for the first of three games in three days against the Utah Grizzlies. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at The Monument Ice Arena.
Images from this story
|
Rapid City Rush defenseman Simon Lavigne (center)
