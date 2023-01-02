Idaho Steelheads Weekly - Week 12

January 2, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) set their ECHL franchise record with 10 straight wins last Friday night and followed it up the next night setting a record of nine straight road victories. The Steelheads travel to Wichita this week for a three-game set vs. the Thunder Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday night at 6:05 p.m. (MT).

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Wednesday, Jan. 4 at Wichita | 6:05 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 6 at Wichita | 6:05 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 7 at Wichita | 6:05 p.m.

MOUNTAIN DIVISION STANDINGS

1. Idaho Steelheads (25-3-0-1, 51pts)

2. Wichita Thunder (18-10-2-0, 38pts)

3. Rapid City Rush (15-16-0-0, 30pts)

4. Kansas City Mavericks (13-11-3-0, 29pts)

5. Tulsa Oilers (9-12-6-0, 24pts)

6. Utah Grizzlies (11-17-0-0, 22pts)

7. Allen Americans (9-17-1-0, 19pts)

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Wednesday, Dec. 28 Idaho (6) vs. Utah (2)

Jordan Kawaguchi (2-2-4) scored on the power-play midway through the first period to give Idaho a 1-0 lead. The Steelheads went 1-for-2 on the power-play and 2-for-2 on the penalty-kill in the opening frame as they took a 1-0 lead into the dressing room and outshot the Grizzles 14-10. For the second straight game the Steelheads produced four goals in the middle frame. Ryan Dmowski (1-0-1), Jade Miller (1-0-0), Kawaguchi, and Wade Murphy (1-1-2) all factored in on the scoresheet. Shots were 14-6 in the middle stanza and 28-16 through 40 minutes of play with the Steelheads leading 5-0. Utah cut their deficit down to three with a pair of goals 13 seconds apart from one another early in the third but Matt Register (1-3-4) found the back of the net midway through to make it 6-2. Adam Scheel recorded his eighth straight win making 25 saves on 27 shots while Eric Dop collected the loss making 33 saves on 39 shots.

Friday, Dec. 30 Idaho (4) vs. Utah (1)

Cam Strong (1-0-1) gave Utah a 1-0 lead about halfway through the first period with a power-play score. Wade Murphy drew a double minor taking a stick up high with just 5:08 to play in the opening frame. Owen Headrick (2-0-2) notched a pair of power-play goals to hand the Steelheads a 2-1 lead. Idaho outshot Utah 13-9 in the opening 20 minutes of play and led 2-1. Willie Knierim (1-0-1) netted the lone goal in the middle frame as the Steelheads were outshot 7-4 in the period but led 3-1 through 40 minutes of play. Jordan Kawaguchi (1-0-1) extended his point streak to eight games scoring on an empty net with just one second left. Rémi Poirier picked up his fifth straight win making 21 saves on 22 shots while Trent Miner made 17 saves on 20 shots for the loss.

Saturday, Dec. 31 Idaho (3) vs. Utah (0)

Jordan Kawaguchi (2-0-2) scored for his fourth straight game to hand the Steelheads a 1-0 lead at 6:26 of the first period. Moments later Janis Svanenbergs (1-0-1) would increase the lead to 2-0. Adam Scheel made 14 saves on 14 shots as Idaho outshot Utah 16-14 and took a 2-0 lead into the dressing room after 20 minutes of play. Kawaguchi cashed in on his second of the game midway through the middle frame to hand Idaho a 3-0 lead. Shots were 8-6 in favor of the Grizzlies in the second period with the Steelheads on top 3-0. Adam Scheel made eight saves in the third period and 30 in the game for the victory while Trent Miner made 24 stops in the loss.

STEELHEADS STANDOUTS

#6 Wade Murphy has points in 10 of his last 15 games (6-9-15).

#7 Owen Headrick holds the ECHL's longest point streak this season which lasted 14 games from Nov. 11-Dec. 14 (8-11-19). He leads all league defenders in goals (10) , tied for second in power-play goals (6), and second amongst league defenders in scoring (10-16-26).

#15 Ryan Dmowski ranks fifth in scoring in the league (14-20-34) and tied for sixth in goals. He leads the ECHL in shots (146) and leads the Steelheads with 11 multi-point games. He has points in 13 of his last 18 games (5-16-21) and at least one point in 20 of 29 games.

#18 A.J. White has points in back-to-back games (0-3-3). Over his last 22 games he has recorded a point in 12 games (4-14-18).

#26 Jade Miller has (5-5-10) in his last 16 games including three multi-point games.

#27 Jack Becker has (5-5-10) in his last 12 games.

#29 Willie Knierim has points in six of his last eight games (2-4-6).

#31 Rémi Poirier leads the ECHL with 1.90 goals against average and is tied for first with a 0.934 save percentage. He has won five straight games making 141 saves on 145 shots.

#34 Colton Kehler has points in four of his last five games (2-2-4) and at least one point in 16 of 25 games.

#35 Adam Scheel ranks second in the ECHL with 1.92 goals against average and is tied for first with a 0.934 save percentage. He has won nine straight games dating back to Nov. 11 making 247 saves on 265 shots.

#37 Zane Franklin has a three-game point streak (1-4-5). He has points in eight of his last 14 games (5-8-13) including four multi-point games.

#43 Matt Register played in his 500th career ECHL game this past Friday night becoming just the 46th player in league history to do so, the 11th defenseman. On Wednesday night he recorded four points (1-3-4) becoming the 32nd player in league history to hit the 300 assist mark and just the fourth defensemen to do so. He ranks fifth all-time in ECHL history amongst defenders in points (95-301-396). He has points in six of his last seven games (2-7-9) and leads the ECHL at (+38) having been an even or plus rating in 27 of 29 games this season.

#47 Patrick Kudla leads all ECHL defensemen in scoring and assists (5-23-28). He is tied for second with 12 power-play points and 14-man advantage points. He has nine multi-point games on the season and has recorded a point in 19 of 27 games.

#74 Cody Haiskanen has points in six of his last eight games (8A) and is +12 in his last eight games. Overall, he is second in the ECHL at (+24) in just 18 games.

#77 Jordan Kawaguchi has a nine-game point streak (12-5-17) and has scored a goal in four straight games. He has six multi-point games during the stretch. He leads the Steelheads in goals and is tied for third in the ECHL.

TEAM NOTES

FINISHING 2022 ON TOP

The Steelheads finished December with an overall record of (12-1) and are currently on an eleven-game winning streak. Friday night they set a franchise record for their ECHL modern era collecting their 10th straight victory and followed it up Saturday night notching their ninth straight road win which was also a franchise record for their ECHL modern era. Jordan Kawaguchi finished the month on a nine-game point streak leading all ECHL skaters in the month in goals (14) and tied for second in points (21). Matt Register finished second amongst all skaters with a (+16) rating. Idaho outscored their opponents 60-23 during the month and scored a power-play goal in nine of the 13 games (14/47, 29.8%) and only allowed a power-play goals against in just four of the 13 games (40/45, 88.9%).

GONE STREAKIN

During the 11-game winning streak dating back to Dec. 9 Idaho has outscored their opponents 53-15 having scored four goals (three times), five goals (four times), and six goals (three times). They have held their opponents to two or fewer goals in 10 of the 11 games holding their opposition to no goals (twice), one goal (five times), two goals (three times), and three goals (two times).

GOAL SCORING AT A PREMIUM

Idaho ranks first in goals for averaging (4.41) per game. They have scored four or more goals in 10 of their last 11 games and five or more goals in 12 of their last 16. They have scored four or more goals in 22 games this year posting a record of (22-0) when doing so.

PUCKS STOP AT THE STEELHEADS NET

Idaho ranks first in goals against averaging (1.86) per game. They have held their opponents to two or fewer goals 20 times this year posting a record of (19-1) when doing so. Over the last 11 games they have only allowed 15 goals against holding their opposition to two or fewer goals in nine of the last 11 games.

POWER-PLAY GONE WILD

Idaho ranks first on the power-play (28/105, 26.7) having scored at least one power-play goal in 20 of 29 games this year. The Steelheads have scored a power-play goal in 15 of their last 20 games (22/70, 31.4%) which includes multi power-play scores in six of the last 14 games.

TOP RANK PENALTY KILL

Idaho ranks first on the penalty kill (92/104, 88.5%) and during their last nine games are (30/32). The Steelheads are the second fewest penalized team in the ECHL only averaging about 10.45 of penalty minutes per game.

SCORING FIRST

Idaho has scored first 18 times this season (18-0) and have struck first in seven of their last eight games and 13 of the last 16.

SCORING BY PERIOD

Idaho has the best first period goal differential (+25) as no team has scored more goals (42) or given up fewer (17). In the second period, Idaho has the best goal differential (+21) tied for second with goals for (41) and allowing the fewest (20). In the third period, Idaho has the best goal differential (+29) scoring the most goals for (45) and allowing the fewest (16).

STATISTICAL LEADERS

Goals: Jordan Kawaguchi (17)

Assists: Patrick Kudla (23)

Points: Ryan Dmowski (34)

Plus/Minus: Matt Register (+38)

PIMS: Zane Franklin / Colton Kehler (29)

PPGs: Owen Headrick (6)

SHGs: Ty Pelton-Byce (2)

GWGs: Owen Headrick (4)

Shots: Ryan Dmowski (146)

Wins: Adam Scheel (10)

GAA: Rémi Poirier (1.90)

SV%: Rémi Poirier / Adam Scheel (0.934)

Season tickets for the 2022-23 season are on sale now! For more information on ticket packages, contact the front office at 208-383-0080 or visit IdahoSteelheads.com. Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Watch all Steelheads home games on FloHockey and Sparklight Channel 72 and listen on the Steelheads flagship station, 95.3 FM KTIK "The Ticket".

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 2, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.