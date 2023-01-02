Solar Bears Acquire Joe Murdaca from Newfoundland; Release Brad Barone

ORLANDO, Fla. -The Orlando Solar Bears announced today they have acquired goaltender Joe Murdaca in a trade with the Newfoundland Growlers and released goaltender Brad Barone.

Murdaca, 24, has appeared in one ECHL game this season with the Newfoundland Growlers, picking up the victory. He has posted a goals against average (GAA) of 3.00 and a save percentage (SV%) of .893.

In four professional seasons, Murdaca has played in 57 games between the American Hockey League (AHL), ECHL, Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) and the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) with a combined record of 31-17-4-0.

During the 2019-20 season, Murdaca was the goaltender of the SPHL All-Rookie Team.

Prior to his professional career, Murdaca enjoyed a decorated junior career in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) and Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), winning a championship in both leagues, and winning a Memorial Cup Championship during the 2017-18 season with the Acadie-Bathust Titan of the QMJHL.

Barone, 32, appeared in 67 games in a Solar Bears uniform over parts of two seasons. The Medfield, Massachusetts native had a record of 28-27-7. This season, Barone was 5-8-3-1, posting a 3.33 GAA and a .910 SV%. Barone has appeared in 235 professional games between the ECHL, SPHL, and FPHL.

Barone set Solar Bears ECHL single-season records during the 2021-22 season in Game Played (48), Wins (23), Losses (19), Saves (1,357), and Minutes Played (2,695).

