ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions

January 2, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Monday announced the following fines and suspensions.

Fort Wayne's Allan fined, suspended

Fort Wayne's Scott Allan has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #389, Indy at Fort Wayne, on Dec. 31.

Allan is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of an unpenalized elbowing infraction at 2:05 of the third period.

Allan will miss Fort Wayne's games at Wheeling (Jan. 6) and vs. Toledo (Jan. 7).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

Allen's Pochiro suspended

Allen's Zach Pochiro has been suspended for one game as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #386, Wichita at Allen, on Dec. 31.

Pochiro is suspended under Rule # 46.12 and Rule #46.21 as the result of receiving a minor penalty for instigating in the final five minutes of regulation

Pochiro will miss Allen's game at Kansas City on Jan. 3.

Rapid City's Helgesen fined, suspended

Rapid City's Tyson Helgesen has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #392, Tulsa at Rapid City, on Dec. 31.

Helgesen was assessed a match penalty for illegal check to the head under Rule #48.5 at 1:54 of the third period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.

Helgesen will miss Rapid City's games vs. Utah on Jan. 5 and Jan. 6.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 2, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.