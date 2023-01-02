Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 11

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) recorded a mark of 1-3-0-0 for the eleventh week of the season. Worcester faced off against the Maine Mariners on Wednesday afternoon and lost 9-3, fell to the Adirondack Thunder 4-3 on Friday night, lost to Maine 6-2 on Saturday, and then beat the Mariners 4-3 in a shootout on Sunday.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Wednesday, Dec. 28 at Maine Mariners | 9-3 L

Reece Newkirk (1-0-1) scored two minutes into the contest on Worcester's first shot of the game with the assist going to Zack Bross (0-1-1). The Mariners matched just three minutes after as Cam Askew (2-0-2) scored off a rebound. Worcester scored the next goal of the game four minutes into the second period. Anthony Repaci (1-0-1) fired a one-timer off a pass from Blake Christensen (0-1-1). Maine then continued to pour on scoring as Alex-Oliver Voyer (3-1-4) and Tim Doherty (3-1-4) both scored a hattrick. Quinn Ryan (1-0-1) scored on a five-on-three power-play opportunity for the Railers in the third before Mitch Fossier (1-0-1) scored late in the period as the game ended 9-3, Maine.

Friday, Dec. 30 at Adirondack Thunder | 4-3 L

Xavier Parent (2-0-2) scored the first goal of the game for the Thunder. Parent scored again a few minutes later making it 2-0. Ryan Smith (1-0-1) scored the first goal of the second period during a four-on-three powerplay for the Thunder. Bobby Butler (1-1-2) scored the first goal for Worcester seconds after to make it 3-1 Thunder. Blake Christensen (1-0-1) capitalized on the Railers second powerplay to score their second goal, making it 3-2 Thunder at the end of the second period. Ryan Da Silva (1-0-1) scored the first goal in the third period on an empty net just before Anthony Repaci (1-0-1) fired one past Theut with thirty seconds left in the game for the last tally of the night. The Railers comeback fell short as they lost 4-3 to Adirondack

Saturday, Dec. 31 vs. Maine Mariners | 6-2 L

Maine dominated the first period. The Mariners' 18-8 edge in shots on goal was a fair barometer of how things went, but Butler's late goal allowed the Railers to carry some momentum into the break. Santos' wrist shot from 35 feet gave Maine a 1-0 lead at 6:43, the goal coming just 10 seconds after the Mariners went on a power play. Askew made it 2-0 at 14:22, beating Henrik Tikkanen from between the circles. Butler scored at 19:55, snapping a wrist shot past Francois Brassard from the right dot with the teams skating 4 on 4. He was set up by Trevor Cosgrove's long pass from deep in the Worcester end. Any Worcester momentum was short-lived as Voyer made it 3-1 for Maine at 1:53 of the second period. Butler scored again, this time from the left circle, at 14:51 to bring the Railers to within a goal. Then the Mariners scored the kind of killer goal Worcester specialized in early in the season as Shea restored Maine's two-goal lead by beating Tikkanen from 15 feet at 15:17. Stefanson got another early Maine goal as he made it 5-2 at 3:34 of the third period the Duquette scored his first of the season at 14:10 after Railers coach Jordan Smotherman pulled Tikkanen with Worcester going on a power play.

Sunday, Jan. 1 at Maine Mariners | 4-3 SOW

Christensen got his sixth of the season early, just 2:38 after the opening faceoff. He ripped a snap shot past Gorsuch from the left circle after being set up by Quin Ryan and Brent Beaudoin. Worcester then scored their third shorthanded goal of the season. Beaudoin carried the puck down the left side with Vesey as a companion a bit closer to the net. Beaudoin sent a low shot in the direction of the cage. Vesey tipped it about 25 feet out and it went through Gorsuch's skates at 6:33. The Mariners got their first goal of the day at 16:21, less than a minute after Reece Newkirk was called for tripping. Tim Doherty connected on a wrist shot from the left circle. The Railers' lead disappeared at 3:02 of the third period as the Mariners connected on the power play again. Alex Kile, alone in the right circle, beat Tikkanen with a wicked slap shot. Maine then took the lead on Alex-Olivier Voyer's goal at 5:22 as he hit the top corner from between the circles. The Railers did not fold, though, and Vesey made it a 3-3 game at 8:04 with assists to Jenkins and Anthony Repaci. The teams battled through another 12 minutes of regulation, seven minutes of overtime and 3 1/2 rounds of a shootout before Jenkins won it. As he headed for the net, Jenkins lost control of the puck, which slipped about five feet ahead of him. He regained it just in time, and the malfunction seemed to confuse Gorsuch. Jenkins took advantage.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, Jan. 6 vs. Reading Royals | 7:05 p.m. EST

Saturday, Jan 7 at Reading Royals | 7:00 p.m. EST

INDIVIDUAL NOTES:

Nolan Vesey recorded his second multi-goal game of the season and his third multi-goal game of his career in Sunday's 4-3 shootout win over Maine.

Vesey scored his 20th & 21st career Railers goals on Sunday

Brent Beaudoin recorded his fifth multi-point game of the season on Sunday

Henrik Tikkanen is now 2-0 in shootouts this season for Worcester, having stopped 6-of-7 shots faced.

Blake Christensen leads the team in power-play points at nine (2-7-9)

Defenseman Artur Terchiyev has recorded three power-play assists in four games played for Worcester.

TEAM NOTES:

Worcester is now 19-12-1-0 on the season.

Worcester is 2-0-0-0 in shootouts this season

The Railers are 15-0-0-0 when leading after two periods.

Worcester is 17-0-1-0 when scoring 4+ goals.

When scoring a power play goal, Worcester is 13-4-0-0.

The Railers are 11-1-0-0 when they limit their opponents to 2 goals or fewer.

