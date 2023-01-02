Oil Drops: Tulsa Oilers Weekly Report - January 2

Tulsa plays Allen and Wichita at home to kick off 2023 after defeating Rapid City 5-1 on New Year's Eve.

OVERALL RECORD: 9-12-6-0 (24 points)

LAST WEEK: 1-1-1-0

STANDINGS: Fifth in Mountain

FAST FACTS

-Ethan Stewart tallied his first multi-goal professional game on Saturday

. Dante Sheriff scored his first and second professional goals last week in Rapid City . .Jimmy Soper finished December with 11 points in 12 games (7G, 4A)

. Cameron Supryka is a on a four-game point streak (1G, 4A)

. Jackson Leef has an assist in three consecutive games

. Max Golod has four points (1G, 3A) in four games.

. Ryley Lindgren has a three-game point streak (2G, 1A)

TEAM TRENDS

. The Oilers are 6-2-0-0 when leading after one period

. The Oilers are 2-1-1-0 when shooting between 40-49 shots and are 2-1-0-0 when allowing 40-49 shots in a game

. Tulsa is 6-0-0-0 when allowing two or less goals

. The Oilers are 6-4-1-0 when scoring the first goal

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Wednesday, Dec. 28 at Rapid City - The Monument

ú Rapid City won 7-4

ú Tulsa out shot Rapid City 41-38

ú Dante Sheriff scored first pro goal for Tulsa

ú Logan Nelson recorded a four-assist game for Rapid City

ú Brad Arvanitis, formerly of the Rush, stopped 25/27 in relief of Colten Ellis

Friday, Dec. 30 at Rapid City - The Monument

ú Rapid City won 4-3 in overtime

ú Rush went 3/4 on power play

ú Tulsa out shot Rapid City 43-38

ú Ryley Lindgren scored for second consecutive game

Saturday, Dec. 31 at Rapid City - The Monument

ú Oilers won 5-1 at Rapid City

ú Oilers held Rapid City 0/3 for the power play

ú Oilers went 1/5 on the man advantage

ú Ethan Stewart earned his first multi-goal professional game

ú Ryley Lindgren entered three-game point streak

ú Jackson Leef collected an assist in third consecutive game

ú Colten Ellis halted 35 of 36 for season best .972 save percentage

NEXT WEEK'S GAMES

Saturday, Jan. 7 vs Allen - BOK Center - 7:05 p.m. (Autism Awareness Night)

Sunday, Jan. 8 vs Wichita - BOK Center - 4:05 p.m.

STATISTICAL LEADERS

POINTS: 25- Eddie Matsushima

GOALS: 16- Eddie Matsushima

ASSISTS: 13 - Max Golod

PLUS/MINUS: +5- Eddie Matsushima

PIMS: 43 - Adam Samuelsson

PP GOALS: 3- Ryley Lindgren, Jimmy Soper

SH GOALS: 3 -Eddie Matsushima

GW GOALS: 3- Eddie Matsushima

SHOTS: 79 - Eddie Matsushima

WINS: 7- Colten Ellis

GAA: 2.97- Brad Arvanitis

SAVE %: .908 - Brad Arvanitis

SPECIAL TEAMS

POWER PLAY: Overall - 19/104 (18.3%)

Last Week - 2/11 (18.18%)

PENALTY KILL: Overall -95/127 (75.8%)

Last Week - 8/13 (61.54%)

TRANSACTIONS

--

