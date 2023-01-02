Oil Drops: Tulsa Oilers Weekly Report - January 2
January 2, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
Tulsa plays Allen and Wichita at home to kick off 2023 after defeating Rapid City 5-1 on New Year's Eve.
OVERALL RECORD: 9-12-6-0 (24 points)
LAST WEEK: 1-1-1-0
STANDINGS: Fifth in Mountain
FAST FACTS
-Ethan Stewart tallied his first multi-goal professional game on Saturday
. Dante Sheriff scored his first and second professional goals last week in Rapid City . .Jimmy Soper finished December with 11 points in 12 games (7G, 4A)
. Cameron Supryka is a on a four-game point streak (1G, 4A)
. Jackson Leef has an assist in three consecutive games
. Max Golod has four points (1G, 3A) in four games.
. Ryley Lindgren has a three-game point streak (2G, 1A)
TEAM TRENDS
. The Oilers are 6-2-0-0 when leading after one period
. The Oilers are 2-1-1-0 when shooting between 40-49 shots and are 2-1-0-0 when allowing 40-49 shots in a game
. Tulsa is 6-0-0-0 when allowing two or less goals
. The Oilers are 6-4-1-0 when scoring the first goal
LAST WEEK'S GAMES
Wednesday, Dec. 28 at Rapid City - The Monument
ú Rapid City won 7-4
ú Tulsa out shot Rapid City 41-38
ú Dante Sheriff scored first pro goal for Tulsa
ú Logan Nelson recorded a four-assist game for Rapid City
ú Brad Arvanitis, formerly of the Rush, stopped 25/27 in relief of Colten Ellis
Friday, Dec. 30 at Rapid City - The Monument
ú Rapid City won 4-3 in overtime
ú Rush went 3/4 on power play
ú Tulsa out shot Rapid City 43-38
ú Ryley Lindgren scored for second consecutive game
Saturday, Dec. 31 at Rapid City - The Monument
ú Oilers won 5-1 at Rapid City
ú Oilers held Rapid City 0/3 for the power play
ú Oilers went 1/5 on the man advantage
ú Ethan Stewart earned his first multi-goal professional game
ú Ryley Lindgren entered three-game point streak
ú Jackson Leef collected an assist in third consecutive game
ú Colten Ellis halted 35 of 36 for season best .972 save percentage
NEXT WEEK'S GAMES
Saturday, Jan. 7 vs Allen - BOK Center - 7:05 p.m. (Autism Awareness Night)
Sunday, Jan. 8 vs Wichita - BOK Center - 4:05 p.m.
STATISTICAL LEADERS
POINTS: 25- Eddie Matsushima
GOALS: 16- Eddie Matsushima
ASSISTS: 13 - Max Golod
PLUS/MINUS: +5- Eddie Matsushima
PIMS: 43 - Adam Samuelsson
PP GOALS: 3- Ryley Lindgren, Jimmy Soper
SH GOALS: 3 -Eddie Matsushima
GW GOALS: 3- Eddie Matsushima
SHOTS: 79 - Eddie Matsushima
WINS: 7- Colten Ellis
GAA: 2.97- Brad Arvanitis
SAVE %: .908 - Brad Arvanitis
SPECIAL TEAMS
POWER PLAY: Overall - 19/104 (18.3%)
Last Week - 2/11 (18.18%)
PENALTY KILL: Overall -95/127 (75.8%)
Last Week - 8/13 (61.54%)
TRANSACTIONS
--
