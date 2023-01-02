Shelley Named Broadcaster for 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic on NHL Network

SHREWSBURY, NJ - The ECHL announced today that Greenville Swamp Rabbits Play-by-Play Broadcaster Mark Shelley has been selected to broadcast the 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic on Monday, January 16, 2023 at Norfolk Scope Arena in Norfolk, VA on NHL Network and FloHockey.

Weston DeWitt of the Norfolk Admirals will join Shelley in the broadcast booth, and Mike Kelly of the Florida Everblades will serve as rinkside reporter/interviewer.

Shelley, 28, is currently in his second season as the play-by-play voice of the Swamp Rabbits, having joined the organization as the Manager of Media Relations/Broadcaster prior to the 2021-22 season.

Before joining the ECHL ranks, Shelley spent two seasons in the North American Hockey League with the Amarillo Bulls and the St. Cloud Norsemen and was selected to broadcast two NAHL Top Prospect Showcase tournaments.

Shelley began his career in hockey as a fill-in broadcaster for Cornell University's Women's Hockey team while serving as the play-by-play voice for the Cornell Wrestling team for WPIE-AM ESPN Ithaca. While with ESPN Ithaca, Shelley, along with his co-host, was awarded the New York State Broadcasters Association award for Outstanding Radio Show.

A native of Landisburg, Pennsylvania, Shelley graduated in 2017 from Mansfield University of Pennsylvania with a degree in Mass Communication - Electronic Media, gaining experience in play-by-play broadcasting, both as a student and alumnus, for the school's athletic programs

The 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Optima Health and Sentara Healthcare will consist of a tournament featuring the ECHL All-Stars and the Norfolk Admirals, with an integrated skills competition with points counting towards each team's score. The game will air LIVE exclusively on NHL Network and will stream on FloHockey.

