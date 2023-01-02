Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Solar Bears saw a minor setback this week, after dropping a home-and-home series with the Florida Everblades. Orlando did pick up a home victory on Wednesday night against the Savannah Ghost Pirates. Prior to that two-game set with Florida, the Solar Bears had won five of their previous six games.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES:

Wednesday, January 4 at South Carolina Stingrays at 7:05 p.m.

Friday, January 6 vs. Florida Everblades at 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, January 7 at Florida Everblades at 7:00 p.m.

The Orlando Solar Bears, along with VyStar Credit Union, have announced the launch of a co-branded debit card, available now for all VyStar Credit Union members.

Fans can get a Solar Bears debit card when they open a VyStar account with a minimum balance of $5 at any branch location. They can also apply for membership online at apply.vystarcu.org but will need to visit a branch to get a Solar Bears card. Current members can request a co-branded card by visiting a branch, calling 800-445-6289 or speaking to a VyChat representative at www.vystarcu.org.

AT A GLANCE

SEASON RECORD: 11-14-4-1 (.450)

LAST WEEK'S RECORD: 1-2-0-0

RECORD IN LAST 10 GAMES: 5-5-0-0

EASTERN CONFERENCE STANDINGS: 11th of 14

ACTIVE LEADERS:

TOP SCORER: Tristin Langan, Michael Brodzinski - 21 points

MOST GOALS: Ross Olsson - 10 goals

MOST ASSISTS: Tristin Langan, Michael Brodzinski - 15 assists

PIM LEADER: Ross Olsson - 67 PIM

PLUS-MINUS LEADER: Tyler Bird - +8

LAST WEEK'S GAMES:

Wednesday, December 28 vs Savannah: 4-2 W

The Solar Bears came out firing on Wednesday night against the Savannah Ghost Pirates, scoring back-to-back breakaway goals from Maxim Cajkovic (5) and Hunter Fejes (1). Captain Ross Olsson (10) and Tyler Bird (7) added to the Solar Bears lead, but the Ghost Pirates made things interesting with two goals on the power play, but the Solar Bears held on to their lead for a 4-2 win. Brad Barone earned the first star of the game with 33 saves.

Thursday, December 29 vs Florida: 4-7 L

The Solar Bears squandered leads of 2-0 and 4-2, dropping their first game against Florida at Amway Center by a 7-4 score. 2023 All-Star Game invitee Michael Brodzinski led the way for the Solar Bears, scoring three points (2g-1a). Both teams cashed in three times on the power play in the game. Florida's Cam Darcy had four points (3g-1a) to lead the way for the Everblades.

Friday, December 30 at Florida: 3-6 L

In a back-and-forth contest with the Everblades on Friday night, the Solar Bears took a 3-2 lead to the third period after Pavel Vorobei's first goal of the season. The Solar Bears were previously 8-0-2-0 when leading after two periods, but on this night it was the Everblades who would come back to be victorious. The Everblades scored four times in the final period to take the game, 6-3. Leif Mattson and Cam Darcy each had three points for Florida. Vorobei added an assist to go with his second period goal for his first multi-point game in a Solar Bear uniform.

The Orlando Solar Bears are excited to announce the return of the team's annual Food Festival, which will take place on Saturday, January 21, 2023 from 4-6:30 p.m. prior to the team's 7 p.m. game that evening against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center. The Food Festival will take place on Church Street in front of Amway Center.

A list of all the participating restaurants will be released at a later date. In addition to the various restaurants and vendors present at the Food Festival, the event will also include face-painting, balloon artists, music, prize raffles and more.

To gain entry to the Food Festival, fans must present a valid event ticket and ticket for the Solar Bears vs. Swamp Rabbits game.

BITES:

Defenseman Pavel Vorobei earned his first multi-point game in a Solar Bears uniform in Friday night's 6-3 loss.

2023 All-Star representative Michael Brodzinski picked up his third, three-point game of the 2022-23 season Thursday night against Florida (2g-1a). Brodzinski leads the Solar Bears with six multi-point games this season.

Hunter Fejes scored his first goal of the 2022-23 season on Thursday night. Fejes has at least one point in each of his five games played this season.

The Solar Bears finished the month of December at 6-5-0-2, their first month of the season they have posted a record above .500 winning percentage.

The Solar Bears scored four goals in the first period Thursday against Florida, tying a season-high for goals in a single period. (4 - third period, 11/6 at South Carolina)

BEARS IN THE NHL:

Several former Solar Bears currently occupy spots on NHL rosters for the 2022-23 season - here we will track their progress:

Connor Ingram - Goaltender - Arizona Coyotes - 10 GP, 2-7-1, .878%

Darcy Kuemper - Goaltender - Washington Capitals - 23 GP, 10-9-3, .920%

Mason Marchment - Forward - Dallas Stars - 38 GP, 9g-12a

Spencer Martin - Goaltender - Vancouver Canucks - 20 GP, 11-6-1, .886%

Ryan Reaves - Forward - Minnesota Wild - 17 GP, 0g-4a

ECHL Stories from January 2, 2023

