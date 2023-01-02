Walleye Weekly

Overall Record: 12-12-4-1, 5th Central Division, Current Streak: 3 Winless

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

December 27 vs. Newfoundland (6-4 Win)

December 28 at Fort Wayne (2-1 Loss)

December 30 vs. Fort Wayne (6-2 Loss)

December 31 at Cincinnati (4-3 OT Loss)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times Eastern)

January 6 vs. Kalamazoo at 7:15 p.m. (7 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

January 7 at Fort Wayne at 7:35 p.m. (7:20 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

January 8 vs. Cincinnati at 5:15 p.m. (5 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

WALLEYE NOTES

Six goal barrage highlights busy week: Toledo's offense was alive and well to start the four-game week as they tied a season high with six goals in a 6-4 win over the Newfoundland Growlers on Tuesday. Trenton Bliss led the way with a pair of goals plus an assist. After a pair of losses to Fort Wayne, the Walleye saw a 3-1 lead disappear on the road in Cincinnati Saturday, but they did collect a point in a 4-3 overtime defeat. It was the fourth overtime loss of the month.

The turnstiles keep churning: Twice the Walleye reached over the 8K mark, highlighted by the 8,241 fans on December 30. These pushed Toledo to 236 all-time sellouts in Walleye history. Toledo has had 208 of those in the regular season and another 28 in the playoffs. For the year, the Walleye are averaging 7,474 fans per game (sellout is 7,431), which is the highest per-game average in the league.

Toledo December players: The Walleye finished December with a 7-4-4 record and were led in points by forward Brandon Hawkins and his 14 points (6G, 8A). Mitchell Heard was second in the month with 10 points (4G, 6A). Joseph Nardi led all first-year players on the Walleye with nine points (2G, 7A) in just 13 games prior to his recall to Manitoba. Goaltender Sebastian Cossa went 4-4-0 with a 2.85 goals against average and a .892 save percentage.

Two home games ahead for the Walleye: Toledo will play three games this coming weekend with two of them inside the Huntington Center. Friday night the Walleye will welcome in Kalamazoo. The Walleye are just 1-3-1 vs. the K-Wings this year. Saturday night is the lone road game this week, a trip to Fort Wayne before the Walleye host Cincinnati on Sunday evening. The Walleye are 2-3-1 against their Indiana neighbors and 2-2-1 vs. the Cyclones over the course of this year.

Walleye Player of the Week:

Sam Craggs (2 goals - 2 assists = 4 points)

Walleye Goaltender of the Week:

John Lethemon (1-0-1, 3.93 GAA, .880 save %)

