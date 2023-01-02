ECHL Transactions - January 2

January 2, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, January 2, 2023:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Iowa:

Logan Nelson, F

Maine:

Trevor Gorsuch, G

Orlando:

Brad Barone, G

Trois-Rivières:

Karl El-Mir, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Ivan Chukarov, D returned from loan to Utica (p.m.)

Add Brandon Fehd, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Brandon Fehd, D placed on reserve

Allen:

Add Colton Saucerman, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Kevin Mandolese, G activated from reserve

Delete Logan Flodell, G placed on reserve

Delete Liam Finlay, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/23)

Cincinnati:

Add Bray Crowder, D activated from reserve

Add Brandon Yeamans, F activated from reserve

Delete Jalen Smereck, D placed on reserve

Delete Matt Berry, F placed on reserve

Greenville:

Delete Justin Hamonic, D suspended by team, removed from roster

Indy:

Add Jan Mandat, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Jan Mandat, F suspended by team, removed from roster

Delete Chad Yetman, F loaned to Belleville

Iowa:

Add Trey Phillips, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Tommy Parrottino, F activated from reserve

Delete Brendan Less, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/1)

Kalamazoo:

Delete Tyler Irvine, F recalled by Cleveland

Kansas City:

Add Callum Booth, G activated from reserve

Delete Dillon Kelley, G placed on reserve

Maine:

Add Michael DiPietro, G assigned from Providence by Boston

Orlando:

Add Joe Murdaca, G added to active roster (traded from Newfoundland)

Rapid City:

Add Simon Lavigne, D assigned by Calgary (AHL)

Delete Simon Lavigne, D placed on reserve

Savannah:

Add Cameron Cook, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Connor Graham, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Darion Hanson, G placed on reserve

Delete Dallas Comeau, F placed on reserve

Delete Spencer Dorowicz, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/19)

Delete Marshall Moise, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/1)

Trois-Rivières:

Add Matthew Barron, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Pierre-Luc Letourneau-Leblond, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Chrystopher Collin, F placed on reserve

Delete Brett Stapley, F placed on reserve

Delete James Phelan, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

ECHL Stories from January 2, 2023

