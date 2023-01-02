ECHL Transactions - January 2
January 2, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, January 2, 2023:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Iowa:
Logan Nelson, F
Maine:
Trevor Gorsuch, G
Orlando:
Brad Barone, G
Trois-Rivières:
Karl El-Mir, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Ivan Chukarov, D returned from loan to Utica (p.m.)
Add Brandon Fehd, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Brandon Fehd, D placed on reserve
Allen:
Add Colton Saucerman, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Kevin Mandolese, G activated from reserve
Delete Logan Flodell, G placed on reserve
Delete Liam Finlay, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/23)
Cincinnati:
Add Bray Crowder, D activated from reserve
Add Brandon Yeamans, F activated from reserve
Delete Jalen Smereck, D placed on reserve
Delete Matt Berry, F placed on reserve
Greenville:
Delete Justin Hamonic, D suspended by team, removed from roster
Indy:
Add Jan Mandat, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Jan Mandat, F suspended by team, removed from roster
Delete Chad Yetman, F loaned to Belleville
Iowa:
Add Trey Phillips, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Tommy Parrottino, F activated from reserve
Delete Brendan Less, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/1)
Kalamazoo:
Delete Tyler Irvine, F recalled by Cleveland
Kansas City:
Add Callum Booth, G activated from reserve
Delete Dillon Kelley, G placed on reserve
Maine:
Add Michael DiPietro, G assigned from Providence by Boston
Orlando:
Add Joe Murdaca, G added to active roster (traded from Newfoundland)
Rapid City:
Add Simon Lavigne, D assigned by Calgary (AHL)
Delete Simon Lavigne, D placed on reserve
Savannah:
Add Cameron Cook, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Connor Graham, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Darion Hanson, G placed on reserve
Delete Dallas Comeau, F placed on reserve
Delete Spencer Dorowicz, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/19)
Delete Marshall Moise, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/1)
Trois-Rivières:
Add Matthew Barron, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Pierre-Luc Letourneau-Leblond, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Chrystopher Collin, F placed on reserve
Delete Brett Stapley, F placed on reserve
Delete James Phelan, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 2, 2023
- Oil Drops: Tulsa Oilers Weekly Report - January 2 - Tulsa Oilers
- ECHL Transactions - January 2 - ECHL
- Walleye Weekly - Toledo Walleye
- Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update - Orlando Solar Bears
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Simon Lavigne Assigned by AHL Calgary - Rapid City Rush
- Oilers Ice Center Announced as New Home of Oklahoma State University Hockey - Tulsa Oilers
- Shelley Named Broadcaster for 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic on NHL Network - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Broadcasters Named for 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - Norfolk Admirals
- Broadcasters Named for 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - ECHL
- K-Wings Weekly: K-Wings Neck and Neck Heading into New Year, Rainbow Ice Less Than Two Weeks Out - Kalamazoo Wings
- Solar Bears Acquire Joe Murdaca from Newfoundland; Release Brad Barone - Orlando Solar Bears
- Idaho Steelheads Weekly - Week 12 - Idaho Steelheads
- Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 11 - Worcester Railers HC
- Stingrays Weekly Report: January 2, 2023 - South Carolina Stingrays
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.