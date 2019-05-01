Shutout Spoils Robert's Debut, Kubat's Stellar Outing
May 1, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Birmingham Barons News Release
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Despite an impressive 2019 Double-A debut from Kyle Kubat, the Birmingham Barons (10-16) dropped the series opener against the Chattanooga Lookouts (12-12) by a 5-0 final Wednesday night at Regions Field.
Kubat worked seven scoreless frames in his first outing as a Baron since Sept. 2, 2017. The southpaw scattered five hits and struck out seven, but had to settle for a no-decision. The seven strikeouts represented his second-most in a single game as a pro.
Chattanooga plated five runs in the eighth against Barons relievers Mauricio Cabrera and Luis Martinez to take control of the game. Lookouts shortstop Alfredo Rodriguez sparked the inning with a leadoff triple just out of the diving reach of Barons right fielder Blake Rutherford.
Jose Siri later delivered a two-run single to extend Chattanooga's lead to 3-0.
Cabrera (L, 2-2) did not record an out and was tagged with four of the five runs in the frame.
The Barons managed just four hits against Chattanooga's Scott Moss and Johendi Jiminian and were shut out for the fourth time this season. Birmingham has scored three runs or fewer in eight of its past nine contests.
Jiminian (W, 1-1) collected his first win of the season after he tossed four shutout innings out of the bullpen.
Luis Gonzalez tallied a pair of hits for the Barons in the loss, while prized prospect Luis Robert went 0-for-3 with one walk and a pair of strikeouts in his Double-A debut.
The Barons and Lookouts will continue their series Thursday night at Regions Field as Birmingham right-hander Jimmy Lambert (2-1, 2.93) opposes Chattanooga right-hander Jordan Johnson (0-2, 9.22). First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.
Coverage of Thursday's game will begin at 6:50 p.m. on WJQX-FM 100.5.
- BARONS -
The Birmingham Barons are the proud Double-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. For ticket information, game schedule, promotions calendar or additional information about Regions Field, please visit barons.com or call (205) 988-3200.
• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...
Southern League Stories from May 1, 2019
- Shutout Spoils Robert's Debut, Kubat's Stellar Outing - Birmingham Barons
- Weigel, Walker, Hursh Blank Jumbo Shrimp in Series Opener - Mississippi Braves
- Blue Wahoos Drop May Opener 7-3 to Biloxi - Pensacola Blue Wahoos
- Shuckers Strike Early in 7-3 Victory over Pensacola - Biloxi Shuckers
- Biscuits Turn Three, Beat BayBears, 3-1 - Montgomery Biscuits
- Miller Dominates Early, Smokies Walk off Late - Tennessee Smokies
- Shrimp Fall to Braves 2-0 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Angel Perdomo Promoted to Triple-A San Antonio - Biloxi Shuckers
- Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Game Notes, May 1 at Mississippi - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Lookouts Home for 10 Straight Games Starting Monday, May 6th - Chattanooga Lookouts
- Generals Gameday: May 1 at Tennessee - Jackson Generals
- Weston Wilson Named Southern League Player of the Month - Biloxi Shuckers
- Weston Wilson Named Southern League Player of the Month - SL
- Jumbo Shrimp Unveil Bold City Balcony - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.