Shutout Spoils Robert's Debut, Kubat's Stellar Outing

May 1, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Birmingham Barons News Release





BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Despite an impressive 2019 Double-A debut from Kyle Kubat, the Birmingham Barons (10-16) dropped the series opener against the Chattanooga Lookouts (12-12) by a 5-0 final Wednesday night at Regions Field.

Kubat worked seven scoreless frames in his first outing as a Baron since Sept. 2, 2017. The southpaw scattered five hits and struck out seven, but had to settle for a no-decision. The seven strikeouts represented his second-most in a single game as a pro.

Chattanooga plated five runs in the eighth against Barons relievers Mauricio Cabrera and Luis Martinez to take control of the game. Lookouts shortstop Alfredo Rodriguez sparked the inning with a leadoff triple just out of the diving reach of Barons right fielder Blake Rutherford.

Jose Siri later delivered a two-run single to extend Chattanooga's lead to 3-0.

Cabrera (L, 2-2) did not record an out and was tagged with four of the five runs in the frame.

The Barons managed just four hits against Chattanooga's Scott Moss and Johendi Jiminian and were shut out for the fourth time this season. Birmingham has scored three runs or fewer in eight of its past nine contests.

Jiminian (W, 1-1) collected his first win of the season after he tossed four shutout innings out of the bullpen.

Luis Gonzalez tallied a pair of hits for the Barons in the loss, while prized prospect Luis Robert went 0-for-3 with one walk and a pair of strikeouts in his Double-A debut.

The Barons and Lookouts will continue their series Thursday night at Regions Field as Birmingham right-hander Jimmy Lambert (2-1, 2.93) opposes Chattanooga right-hander Jordan Johnson (0-2, 9.22). First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.

Coverage of Thursday's game will begin at 6:50 p.m. on WJQX-FM 100.5.

- BARONS -

The Birmingham Barons are the proud Double-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. For ticket information, game schedule, promotions calendar or additional information about Regions Field, please visit barons.com or call (205) 988-3200.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from May 1, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.