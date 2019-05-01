Miller Dominates Early, Smokies Walk off Late

KODAK, TN - Roberto Caro's two-out, two-run walk-off single helped the Tennessee Smokies (12-12) defeated the Jackson Generals (13-11) 3-2 in ten innings Wednesday night at Smokies Stadium. RHP Tyson Miller retired the first 18 Generals to come to the plate and took a perfect game into the seventh inning. Former Smokie Jeffrey Baez ended his bid for history with a leadoff single into left field. Miller did not factor in the decision. He allowed just two hits and a walk over a season-high 6.1 innings scoreless innings. He also punched out a career-best nine hitters.

Luis Vazquez lined a two-out single down the left field line off RHP Riley Smith, and came around to score on Connor Myers' RBI-double. That score held until the ninth. After retiring the first two in the inning, RHP Craig Brooks surrendered a solo home run to right field to Daulton Varsho to tie the game.

Jackson pushed across their bonus runner off LHP Jordan Minch (W, 4-1) in the top of the tenth to take a 2-1 lead. Ryan Grotjohn was bunted over to third and scored on Dominic Miroglio's pinch-hit RBI-single.

The Smokies won it in the bottom half. Vazquez starter the inning at second as the bonus runner and moved to third on Myers' bunt back to the pitcher. Myers also reached as RHP Kevin Ginkel's (L, 1-2) throw to third came in late. After Christian Donahue popped up a bunt foul for the first out, Myers stole second to push the winning run into scoring position. Ginkel retired Charcer Burks for the second out ahead of Roberto Caro, who blooped a broken-bat two-run single down the left field line to win the game.

The Smokies and Generals continue their series with a doubleheader Thursday night. Game one will start at 5:30 PM ET. It will be completion of the suspended game from April 19 with the Smokies leading 2-1 in the bottom of the third. Game two will start 30 minutes after the completion of game one. RHP Bo Takahashi (2-1, 5.00) will start game one for the Generals. The Smokies have not yet announced their pitching plans. Thursday is Thirsty Thursday at Smokies Stadium, fans can enjoy $1 draft beers and $1 Pepsi products.

