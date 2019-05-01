Shrimp Fall to Braves 2-0

PEARL, Miss. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (10-16) fell to the Mississippi Braves (11-13) by a 2-0 score in the first game of the five-game series at Trustmark Park on Wednesday night.

Mississippi right-handed relief pitcher Jeremy Walker (1-2) earned the win, working five scoreless innings where he allowed no runs on six hits with no walks and seven strikeouts. Jacksonville right-handed starter Josh Roeder (0-1), in his Double-A debut, took the loss, working five innings where he allowed a run on four hits with no walks and seven strikeouts. Mississippi right-handed relief pitcher Jason Hursh worked a scoreless ninth to earn his second save of the year.

Mississippi struck first in the bottom of the first inning with two outs, as an Andy Wilkins RBI single to right field scored Alejandro Salazar to put the Braves lead at 1-0. The Braves would not score again until the bottom of the sixth against Jacksonville reliever Brett Graves, as Cristian Pache delivered an RBI single to grow the lead to 2-0, which would be the final.

Mississippi right-handed starter Patrick Weigel had a no decision, going three scoreless innings without allowing a hit, no walks, and four strikeouts as the Braves manage his innings coming back from Tommy John surgery in 2017. Jacksonville left-handed relief pitcher Jeff Kinley provided two scoreless innings out of the bullpen.

The Jumbo Shrimp and Braves will continue their series with the second game of the five-game set on Thursday night at 7:35 p.m. eastern. Left-handed pitcher McKenzie Mills (1-3, 5.21 ERA) will start for Jacksonville against Mississippi left-handed pitcher Joey Wentz (0-1, 5.82 ERA). Fans can listen to the game on the Jumbo Shrimp Network presented by Community First, beginning at 7:20 p.m. eastern with the pregame show "Shrimp On Deck" locally on Sunny 102.3 FM, on the TuneIn Radio app, and www.jaxshrimp.com.

