Jumbo Shrimp Unveil Bold City Balcony

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp are creating a one-of-a-kind premium area complete with a sofa, love seat, chairs, ceiling fans, HDTV and your own personal server for a unique lounge atmosphere. The Bold City Balcony, an exclusive 12-person group area, provides an all-inclusive food and beverage experience with the selection of two appetizers, three entrees, one dessert and unlimited domestic beer and house wine.

"We are always continuing to strive to enhance our guest experience at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville," said Jumbo Shrimp general manager Harold Craw. "The Bold City Balcony provides a one-of-a-kind VIP experience with a unique balcony view of the game from directly behind home plate and we think the all-inclusive food and beverage menu and relaxing lounge furniture will add a brand-new dimension to taking in a Jumbo Shrimp game."

The all-inclusive food and beverage experience begins upon arrival. Starting with contemporary lounge furniture and an HDTV in a premium private space on the BDO Suite Level, groups will have the choice of two mouthwatering appetizers from the Jumbo Shrimp's Lead Off menu, three hard-hitting entrees from the club's Clean Up menu and one savory dessert from the team's Closer menu. Unlimited beverages include iced tea, lemonade, water, assorted sodas, domestic beer and house wine, with the latter two ending upon the conclusion of the seventh inning, when all alcohol sales inside the Baseball Grounds finish.

The $1,250 package to the Bold City Balcony includes 12 tickets and four parking passes. Each fan will also receive a special Jumbo Shrimp Dugout Mug or Jumbo Shrimp Dugout Wine Mug. Up to four additional tickets may be added for $100 per person.

The Jumbo Shrimp's Lead Off menu is as follows (choose two):

Assorted fruit/vegetable tray

Loaded Tots

Snack Mix

Chips and salsa

Shrimp cocktail

Clean Up menu (choose three):

Buffalo Wings

Boom Boom Shrimp

Tuna Sliders

Shrimp cake sliders

Hamburgers

Hot dogs

Closer menu (choose one):

Cookies

Brownies

Group outings at the Bold City Balcony can be booked for the remainder of the 2019 season by calling the Jumbo Shrimp at (904) 358-2846.

In the first four years of Fast Forward Sports Group ownership, the organization has invested more than $1.8 million in privately funded ballpark improvements. The Bold City Balcony is the latest of these additions to the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville, following the Budweiser Tiki Terrace in left field, new drink rails and swivel seats in the 121 Financial Crustacean Corner, the remodeling of all the ballpark's suites and the extension of the Wheelhouse Lounge on the BDO Suite Level.

