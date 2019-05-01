Lookouts Home for 10 Straight Games Starting Monday, May 6th

May 1, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Chattanooga Lookouts News Release





Join your Chattanooga Lookouts for 10 straight home games starting Monday, May 6th. The Lookouts first five games feature a promotional lineup with the following highlights:

Monday, May 6 at 7:15 p.m. (Gates open at 6:00 p.m.)

Come on out to AT&T Field on Monday for Kids Eat Free. Every kid 12 and under will receive a voucher for free hot dog and drink upon entrance. Vouchers can be redeemed at any of the main concession stands on the concourse.

Tuesday, May 7 at 7:15 p.m. (Gates open at 6:00 p.m.)

Tuesday's are Food City Tuesdays at AT&T Field! Fans who show their Food City ValuCard get a buy one get one ticket.

Thursday, May 9 at 7:15 p.m. (Gates open at 6:00 p.m.)

Join us for Thirsty Thursday and enjoy $1 draught domestics including $2 Big River Craft Beer and $1 fountain soft drinks. Thirsty Thursday Drink Specials are available at the Lookouts main concession stands, the Big River Beer Garden and the Budweiser Party Deck.

Friday, May 10 at 7:15 p.m. (Gates open at 6:00 p.m.)

This Friday is a Fireworks Friday at AT&T Field and the first of two Fireworks shows this homestand. After the game enjoy a spectacular postgame fireworks display!

Tickets are available at Lookouts.com, by calling (423) 267-2208, or by visiting the Chattanooga Lookouts Ticket Office.

Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act Coming to AT&T Field!

On Saturday, May 11 Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act is coming to AT&T Field! Come see Tyler amaze and astound fans with his balancing prowess. Tyler can balance an array of items including ladders, baseball gloves and a cup of beer.

Following Saturday's game fans will be treated to a postgame fireworks show!

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from May 1, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.