Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Game Notes, May 1 at Mississippi

The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp begin a 10-game road trip with Wednesday's 7:35 p.m. ET contest at the Mississippi Braves. RHP Josh Roeder (0-0, 0.00 ERA) makes the start for the Shrimp against Mississippi RHP Patrick Weigel (0-1, 2.84 ERA). Coverage begins at 7:20 p.m. on MiLB.tv, Sunny 102.3 FM, TuneIn and the MiLB First Pitch app.

WINNING STREAK ENDS IN 4-1 LOSS TO SMOKIES

The Tennessee Smokies salvaged a five-game series with the Jumbo Shrimp by beating Jacksonville 4-1 on Monday from the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville. The game was scoreless into the fourth inning, when Robel Garcia scored on an error after socking a leadoff double. Later in the frame, Luis Vazquez singled in Vimael Machin to make it 2-0 Tennessee. In the fifth, P.J. Higgins registered an RBI ground out and Christian Donahue notched an RBI single to widen the margin to 4-0. The only run of the game for Jacksonville came in the bottom of the fifth on an Anfernee Seymour RBI single.

LET THE GOOD TIMES ROLL

Heading into play on April 24, Jacksonville was just 5-14, totaling just 43 runs (2.3 per game) and a team batting line of .213/.282/.293 (.575 OPS), all of which ranked last in the Southern League save for slugging percentage, which placed ninth. In the six games since then, the Jumbo Shrimp have plated 32 runs (5.3 per game) and lead the circuit in batting average (.317), on-base percentage (.371) while placing fourth in both in slugging percentage (.391) and OPS (.762). Not coincidentally, Jacksonville is 5-1 in their last six games.

AND SO IT BEGINS

In the first 20 games of the season, Jacksonville starting pitchers compiled a 2-13 record and 5.33 ERA over 81.0 innings. Jumbo Shrimp lid-lifters combined for 41 walks (4.7 BB/9), 78 strikeouts (8.7 K/9) and 84 hits allowed (9.3 H/9). However, the last six games, a span in which Jacksonville has gone 5-1, the Shrimp have seen some stellar starting pitching. Over these last five games, Jacksonville starters have combined for a 5-1 record and 2.31 ERA (9 ER in 35.0 IP). Jumbo Shrimp starters have walked 16 (4.1 BB), fanned 26 (6.9 K/9) and yielded 27 hits (6.9 H/9) over this run.

CATCH 22

Jumbo Shrimp catchers have teamed to form a dynamic defensive backstop trio this season. Santiago Chavez's eight men caught stealing is tied for fourth in Double-A, and as a team, the Jumbo Shrimp have gunned down 17 potential base stealers, ranking in a tie for fourth out of 120 teams in Minor League Baseball. Jacksonville's 42.5 percent caught stealing rate ranks eighth in the Double-A level.

YOU HAVE TO WALK BEFORE YOU CAN RUN

The Jumbo Shrimp have compiled 194 hits this season, tied for the most of any club in the Southern League. The club also places fourth in the circuit in batting average (.239). However, Jacksonville ranks just ninth in the league in on-base percentage, mainly due to the club's propensity to be aggressive in swinging the bat. The Jumbo Shrimp have only walked 64 times this season, by far the fewest in the Southern League. Ninth-place Jackson's total of 81 walks is actually closer to second-place Biloxi (94 free passes) than they are to Jacksonville. Montgomery's 105 bases on balls lead the circuit.

TICKLE THE TWINE

Infielder Justin Twine has been a consistent force on offense for Jacksonville. The Falls City, Texas native has reached base in 18 of the last 21 games, batting 25-for-80 with a double, two triples, home run, 10 RBIs, five walks and two hit-by-pitches to post a .313/.368/.413 batting line during this run. After recording 37.4 and 44.9 percent pull rates with Jacksonville and High-A Jupiter, respectively, in 2018, Twine is pulling the ball at a 51.6 percent rate this season. That figure is the 14h-highest such mark in the Southern League.

IT'S MILLER'S TIME

In five games from April 12 through April 17, Jacksonville outfielder Brian Miller went just 2-for-18 (.111), dropping his season batting line to .178/.213/.267. However, in the 10 starts since, including a five-hit barrage on April 20, Miller is 14-for-40 (.350/.450/.550) with three doubles, one triple, one home run and six RBIs. After posting batted ball rates to center field of 24.6 percent (2017, Low-A), 26.5 percent (2018, High-A) and 23.7 percent (2018, Double-A), Miller is using the middle of the field 36.6 percent of the time this year.

SHRIMP SCOPES

From 2012 through 2017, Josh Roeder made 144 appearances between Louisburg College (N.C), the University of Nebraska and the New York Yankees' organization. All but one of those came out of the bullpen. Wednesday's start for Roeder will be his 17th out of 20 games in the Miami Marlins' organization... Jacksonville went 9-12 against Mississippi last season.

